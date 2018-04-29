Roberto Firmino puts pen to paper on fresh Liverpool contract

Liverpool have received a morale boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final return leg with AS Roma, as forward Roberto Firmino signed a new contract.

The Merseyside club announced the news on Sunday evening, the Brazilian signing a new five-year-deal to secure his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

It's thought that the forward has received an increase on the £80,000 per week wage he took up when transferring from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015.

Best season yet

Since moving to England in a £29 million deal, Firmino has clocked up 140 appearances for the Reds, with 50 goals to his name. Over half of those have come this season, with his 27 helping put Liverpool on the brink of the Champions League final and another top four finish.

Firmino's hard working nature mixed with superb technical ability has seen him become the perfect striker for Jurgen Klopp's system, allowing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to profit either side of him whilst still contributing in the goals department himself.

He's a popular figure around the Liverpool squad and his new contract will come as a positive sign that the Reds are desperate to keep their top talents after Philippe Coutinho's January exit to Barcelona.

Easy choice, says Brazilian

After signing the deal, Firmino told Liverpool's official website that he had little to think about when putting pen to paper.

“It was an easy decision.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.​"

​Firmino's next task comes on Wednesday, looking to help Liverpool move past Roma and into the Champions League final after scoring twice in their 5-2 first leg win.