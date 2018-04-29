Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Preview: Vital three points up for grabs as Lilywhites continue push for a top-four finish

Tottenham Hotspur's quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League continues on Monday evening at Wembley when they host Watford.

Spurs looking to bounce back and go five points clear of Chelsea

After Chelsea's win at Swansea City on Saturday evening, Spurs now are only two points ahead of the Blues going into this game so, therefore, they need to make sure that they get the three points.

Spurs will also be looking to bounce back after they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend in their Emirates FA Cup which means it will be another trophy-less season for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The Lilywhites also need to bounce back in the league as they have failed to win their last two league games with their last game being a 1-1 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Hornets have hit a real dip in form of late

On the other hand, Watford seem to be sleepwalking their way to the end of the season as they haven't won any of their last six league games.

They probably need one more win to confirm safety as they are currently six points above the relegation zone with three games to play.

Last weekend they drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace in a game that really struggled to get going as the Hornets have hit a real slump since they went on a good run at the start of 2018.

Previous meeting

The game earlier in the season between the sides at Vicarage Road ended in a 1-1 draw.

Watford took the lead in the game through a goal from Christian Kabasele early in the game but a goal from Son Hueng-Min levelled proceedings as Spurs ended the game with ten men after Davinson Sanchez was given his marching orders.

Team News

Spurs go into the game with only one significant injury with Harry Winks still out with an ankle injury.

Everyone else in the Spurs squad is fit and available for the game so it will be interesting what Pochettino will do with his team as they go in search of a vital three points.

The Hornets go into the game without a number of players due to injury. Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul and Stefano Okaka are all on the treatment table and will miss the game.

Roberto Pereyra will also have a late fitness test on an injury before the game, but Troy Deeney is fit and available for the game after recovering from a ankle knock.

The other good news for the Hornets is that Gerard Deulofeu, who has been out injured since February, is fit for the game and could play some part in the game.

The referee for the game at Wembley is Michael Oliver.