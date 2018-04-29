Darren Moore 'delighted' by West Bromwich Albion's solid performance in Newcastle United victory

West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore stated that he was "delighted" by his side's performance at St James' Park, as they kept themselves above water for another week with the 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Really proud to get that result

Fans and players alike knew what needed to be done for the trip to Tyneside, anything less than three points would relegate them to the Championship for the first time in eight seasons.

But since Moore's arrival, the Baggies have enjoyed a mini upturn in form and took advantage of Newcastle being very much on the beach, with Matt Phillips giving the visitors the lead just before the half-hour mark.

The Magpies took over from there with Kenedy hitting the post before Ben Foster's excellent save to deny Mohamed Diamé just before the break, United continued to push and frustrate the bumper crowd with their misplaced passing and shots as Moore's side ground out another solid victory.

Though it doesn't hold much to their current position in the table, Moore shared his delight with his team's work and stated that it could have been even more than one goal.

"I'm really delighted," Moore stated in his post-match press conference. "It was another solid performance and a solid result at the end of it. I’m really really proud to get a result like that."

"First half, I thought we could have been more than one goal up," the interim coach added. "We had some chances to capitalise on and could have gone on in at half-time with a healthier lead."

"We knew Newcastle would come at us hard in the second-half," he admitted. "But to a man we stood up with some sound, resolute defending and we proved a real difficult rearguard to break down."

Moore continued: "There’s a wonderful trust and a belief in the group and throughout the football club."

It is just all about the next game

With most inclined to Championship football next season, the thought has turned to the future, more specifically who will take over the role full-time following the disaster that was Alan Pardew.

A number of names have been bandied about in the last few weeks, but Moore seems to be growing more and more into a serious contender as the weeks and impressive results go by.

In his first four games Moore has managed to pick up eight points which is more than Pardew managed in 18 matches as well as more victories than the former manager, but when asked about his thoughts on the permanent role Moore stated that he is only focused on the "next game".

"I'm speaking open and pure here now, it's just the next game," he said when he was asked if he wanted to be in charge next season. "I'm not thinking about any job or anything."

"I'm answering a situation and it genuinely honestly is on to the next game, that's how I've approached it," the coach admitted. "We've got a real tough game coming up (against Tottenham), a big game, we're just focusing on that one."

"If they feel that way I'll leave that down to you guys (the media)," the 44-year-old stated when asked about fans calls for him to take the role. "All the talk and everything else, I'll leave it to you."

"It's been a real tough game today, I'm so pleased for the club," Moore concluded. "We've come into a real difficult arena and got a positive result. We just keep working."