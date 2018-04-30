Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview: Can the Galácticos fend off a Munich comeback to reach the final?

Bayern Munich travel to the Santiago Bernabeu where they face the uphill task of overturning the first leg 2-1 defeat.

Real Madrid prevailed in the first leg after goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio gave the Galacticos two crucial away goals.

Although Der FCB face a tough task, Juventus proved it to be possible as they beat Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the previous round.

Madrid hold a slender advantage

Despite the opening goal coming from Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, it was Real Madrid who secured the victory on the night.

A fine half-volley from Marcelo brought the visitors level just before the half-time whistle.

In the second-half, 22-year-old Marco Asensio put Los Blancos ahead on the night and adding a vital second away goal.

Bayern continued to press in an attempt to cancel out the deficit but were unable to get the better of Keylor Navas.

The visitors showed some glimpses of defensive frailties which should give Munich some hope ahead of the second-leg.

However, Madrid typically showed their clinical nature in front of goal and it would be very unlike the Galacticos not to score at home.

Zidane not worried about his job

With La Liga now wrapped up by Barcelona the Champions League provides them with their last chance of silverware this season.

Yet boss Zinedine Zidane does not believe his job depends on his side winning the Champions League:

'It is independent of winning the Champions League - I want to continue at this club," he told reporters.

Real Madrid have their sights firmly locked on securing their third consecutive Champions League title.

"There are many better coaches than me, but I have had the chance to live with this Real Madrid squad and do the things we have done,"

"But what matters to me is what we are doing now, how we play tomorrow against Bayern. The rest we cannot speculate about," he added.

Team news

Bayern Munich will be without Dutch winger Arjen Robben who suffered an injury just eight minutes into the first leg tie.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions are expecting David Alaba and Javi Martinez to return to the side after the pair continue to recover from injury.

Madrid face playing the game without first-choice right-back Davi Carvajal who suffered a thigh strain at the Allianz Arena.

Zidane was also reluctant to rule out midfielder Isco who also suffered an injury in the first leg.