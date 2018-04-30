Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018

"We want to get through to the final and we're aware Madrid will do what they can to stop us," he added.

"We know things are going to be difficult. Madrid are used to very important games but so are we. We'll be a very tough opponent.

"Real Madrid showed in [the Juve] game they're vulnerable even at home. They're not invincible in spite of appearances," said the former Real Madrid coach.

Jupp Heynckes insisted in his pre-match press conference that his side are capable of turning around the deficit:

However, Los Blancos are less hopeful of defender Dani Carvajal who also picked up an injury in the first leg - the Spanish defender suffered a thigh strain in last week's meeting.

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane remains hopeful of being able to select Isco after the Spaniard picked up a shoulder injury in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

Der FCB remain hopeful that they will have David Alaba and Javi Martinez available for selection - the two have been out through injury.

Team news: Bayern Munich will be without winger Arjen Robben who pulled up just eight minutes into the first leg due to injury.

Despite Bayern throwing everything in hope of getting a result on the night, Asensio secured a second away goal through his 57th-minute effort.

Joshua Kimmich provided Der FCB with the lead after the German defender wrong-footed Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. But the Spanish side levelled the proceedings just minutes before half-time through left-back Marcelo.

However, it is far from game over for Bayern who should take inspiration from the dramatic defeat Juventus inflicted on Madrid in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie.

It is advantage Real Madrid as we head into tonight's second-leg tie after goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio provided Los Blancos a slender 2-1 aggregate lead.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's Champions League action from the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich. I'm Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through this evening's action.