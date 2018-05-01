A brace from Benzema proves enough as Real Madrid scrape through to the final

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the international friendly clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

A brilliant performance from Bayern Munich but it is not enough for them to claim a place in the final. Real Madrid, by the skin of their teeth progress to yet another Champions League final.

FT: WOW! WHAT A BRILLIANT GAME!

FULL-TIME! REAL MADRID ARE THROUGH TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!

90+4' - Hummels tries to cross it to Lewandowski but he really should have pulled the trigger himself as he allowed Navas to claim the ball.

90+2' - Corner to Bayern, Hummels rises highest but is unable to direct the ball goal-bound.

90' - A minimum of five minutes added time will be played.

90' - Navas and Varane are both down as they seemingly make an attempt to run down the clock.

88' - The game is coming to a staggered end as Madrid concede a foul to stop Bayern's attack.

87' - Asensio is to be replaced by Nacho.

85' - Bale looks to be through on goal but is ruled offside - he has looked sharp since coming on.

82' - Around 10 minutes remain including stoppage time - can Bayern grab a third goal?

79' - Müller has his headed attempt on goal denied by Navas but gains a corner for his side.

77' - A tremendous block by Süle to deny Ronaldo a chance on goal.

75' - RODRIGUEZ BLOCKED! A third goal is coming for the visitors as Varane puts his body on the line to deny the Colombian his second.

74' - WHAT A SAVE BY NAVAS! He denies Tolisso who strikes from just six-yards out.

72' - Benzema is denied a hat-trick opportunity as he is replaced by Bale and Kovacic makes way for Casemiro.

71' - Kovacic almost slides Ronaldo through on goal but his pass is blocked off.

70' - Gareth Bale looks like he will be making an appearance in the next couple of minutes.

67' - The game has been temporarily paused after a second ball is thrown on to the field of play.

65' - This really has been a superb game of football and surely there are more goals in it.

More on the goal - Rodriguez latches on to a cross from Kimmich but his initial shot is blocked by Varane but the Colombian follows up to slot the ball between Navas' legs.

63' - BAYERN EQUALISE ON THE NIGHT! RODRIGUEZ AGAINST HIS PARENT CLUB!

60' - Madrid are on the ropes here! Superb last-ditch defending by Ramos who denies Niklas Süle from the edge of the box.

58' - Alaba breaks free again but his cross is well blocked by Modric.

53' - RONALDO MISSES AN ABSOLUTE SITTER! A lovely cross from Marcelo but Ronaldo makes a mess of his volley which soars well wide.

52' - Luka Modric whips a cross straight across the face of Ulreich's goal but no one can latch on the end of it.

51' - Clumsy from Ramos who collides with Lewandowski inside his own box - some would say he is a very lucky man not to have given away a penalty.

50' - Alaba's shot from outside of the box is deflected heavily off Varane and miraculously saved by Navas.

48' - Such a shame for Bayern as their tremendous efforts in the first-half have been completely crushed by the mistake from Ulreich.

More on the goal - Tolisso passes back to Ulreich who makes an absolute mess of clearing it and slips over allowing Benzema to tap the ball in for the easiest finish of his career.

46' - A GIFT OF A GOAL FOR MADRID! BENZEMA AGAIN!

46' - Referee Cüneyt Çakır gets us back underway for the second-half.

HALF-TIME! A superb half of football for the neutral, Bayern look the more lively of the two teams but they still trail on aggregate.

45+1' - Bayern appeal for a penalty after a ball-to-hand situation on Marcelo but the referee says no penalty.

45' - There will one additional minute played.

45' - Tolisso bends a shot from outside of the box but is unable to curl it goal bound.

44' - A matter of minutes left now and Bayern are certainly still well in with a chance of advancing they have been superb so far tonight.

40' - Sumptuous passing from the visiting side as they breeze through the Madrid half but Lewandowski gives the ball away on the edge of the box.

39' - Ronaldo cuts in on his left foot and forces a fine save out of Sven Ulreich at his near post.

38' - The tempo has slowed a little as both teams look to be catching their breath after such a dramatic opening 30 minutes.

33' - HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN? Bayern should be 2-1 up. Lewandowski forces a great save from Navas but James Rodriguez misses the follow up from just two-yards out.

32' - Muller forces a comfortable save from Navas, Franck Ribery does excellent to dribble his way into the Madrid box and pick out Muller but the German is unable to trouble Navas.

30' - Luka Modric bares down on the Bayern box but his through ball to the on running Ronaldo is cut off by Mats Hummels.

28' - Nearly a second for Madrid, Marcelo was unable to get his cross to Benzema at the near post. The resulting corner leads to Toni Kroos driving into the box but his cross is cleared.

26' - Los Blancos are struggling to get out of their own half at the minute with Bayern dominating the play.

23' - High and wide from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Madrid talisman has struggled to get himself involved in the game so far.

20' - This is a completely different Bayern side to which we seen last Wednesday - they look fresh and full of ideas.

19' - Thomas Muller finds himself unmarked in the Real Madrid box but his cross does not find a teammate and is cleared by the home side.

17' - Robert Lewandowski goes down in the Madrid box and appeals for a penalty against Sergio Ramos but the referee denies the claim.

15' - Benzema so nearly latches on to the end of a superb through ball but is quickly ruled offside - the Frenchman is looking sharp tonight.

13' - Der FCB have a huge task at hand but they still require two goals as it stands to go through after 90 minutes.

More on the goal - A superb cross from Marcelo loops over the whole of the Bayern defence but is firmly met by Karim Benzema who heads it into an almost empty net.

11' - GOAL TO MADRID! BENZEMA!

8' - Alaba is certainly making a difference down that left side, causing Madrid a huge problem.

5' - Bayern still technically behind on the away goal rule but they have got off to the best possible start.

More on the goal - Madrid make a mess of clearing a cross whipped in from out wide and Joshua Kimmich is there to pick up the pieces and slot the ball home again.

3' - GOAL TO BAYERN! KIMMICH AGAIN!

1' - Alaba returns to the starting XI and immediately wins his side a free kick in the Madrid half but the set piece is punched away by Navas.

1' - We are underway!

Just five minutes until kick-off here in Madrid and the teams are making their way out of the tunnel.

Stat: Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid tonight.

Injury update: Isco has not been included in tonight's squad following the shoulder injury he picked up in the first leg.

Bayern Munich substitutes: Starke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, Dorsch

Real Madrid substitutes: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casemiro, Theo Hernandez, Mayoral, Ceballos

Bayern Munich starting XI: Ulreich, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alba, Thiago, Tolisso, Rodriguez, Muller, Lewandowski, Ribery

Real Madrid starting XI: Navas, Lucas Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Ronaldo

Just under an hour till kick-off and we have the team news in!

"We want to get through to the final and we're aware Madrid will do what they can to stop us," he added.

"We know things are going to be difficult. Madrid are used to very important games but so are we. We'll be a very tough opponent.

"Real Madrid showed in [the Juve] game they're vulnerable even at home. They're not invincible in spite of appearances," said the former Real Madrid coach.

Jupp Heynckes insisted in his pre-match press conference that his side are capable of turning around the deficit:

However, Los Blancos are less hopeful of defender Dani Carvajal who also picked up an injury in the first leg - the Spanish defender suffered a thigh strain in last week's meeting.

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane remains hopeful of being able to select Isco after the Spaniard picked up a shoulder injury in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

Der FCB remain hopeful that they will have David Alaba and Javi Martinez available for selection - the two have been out through injury.

Team news: Bayern Munich will be without winger Arjen Robben who pulled up just eight minutes into the first leg due to injury.

Despite Bayern throwing everything in hope of getting a result on the night, Asensio secured a second away goal through his 57th-minute effort.

Joshua Kimmich provided Der FCB with the lead after the German defender wrong-footed Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. But the Spanish side levelled the proceedings just minutes before half-time through left-back Marcelo.

However, it is far from game over for Bayern who should take inspiration from the dramatic defeat Juventus inflicted on Madrid in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie.

It is advantage Real Madrid as we head into tonight's second-leg tie after goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio provided Los Blancos a slender 2-1 aggregate lead.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's Champions League action from the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich live score. I'm Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through this evening's action.