Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Watford player ratings: Spurs take another step to secure Champions League football

Spurs took another step towards securing Champions League football for next season with a solid 2-0 victory against Watford at Wembley on Monday night.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane secured the win for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they begin to grow the buffer between themselves and fifth-placed Chelsea.

Here are the player ratings:

Goalkeeper and Defence

Hugo Lloris (7) - That break from the side has really done the Frenchman well. When he was called upon at points in the first half, Lloris was more than a match for what was thrown at him.

You could see the confidence in Lloris, when he was able to beat Abdoulaye Doucouré to the ball just before the break

Kieran Trippier (8) - Trippier was the definite man of the match in this game. The Englishman put superb ball after superb ball into the box and deservedly got an assist for Harry Kane's goal on the night.

He was occasionally caught out when he pushed up the field but was excellent in tracking back.

Davinson Sanchez (7) -The Colombian had another assured performance at the back for Spurs against Watford. Hardly put a foot wrong all night and kept Troy Deeney very quiet.

Jan Vertonghen (7) - Are there any more superlatives for the Belgian. Another incredible and commanding display at the heart of the Spurs defence.

Vertonghen was very unlucky not to score when Kieran Trippier put a wicked ball into the box, from a free-kick but the Belgian saw his header cannon back of the post before Kane missed the rebound.

Ben Davies (6) - The quietest player on the pitch by far. Davies did his defensive duties very well, but lacked a bit going forward.

Did get drawn too centrally at times, which was his negative against Manchester United last week as well.

Midfield

Eric Dier (6) - Dier was very solid in the game but did lose his concentration at points which luckily came to nothing. Played very well alongside Moussa Dembele and later Victor Wanyama.

Dier helped that transition from attack very well with his range of passing.

Moussa Dembele (6) - Looked a lot better than he did last week against United. Last week, Dembele looked off the pace and made countless errors.

There was still the occasional error but was the dominant force in the battle with Doucoure.

Christian Eriksen (7) -The Dane has been superb in recent weeks. Reacted fastest when Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis, fumbled to get the ball to Dele Alli for the opener.

May not have created a piece of magic but was essential in getting Spurs going in that final third. Hardly put a foot wrong at all.

Dele Alli (7) - Another goal and another Fortnite celebration from the 22-year-old. Alli showed heart and desire throughout, using his strength to win battles in the middle of the park.

Rightfully got a standing ovation from the fans when he was taken off for Erik Lamela late on.

Forwards

Heung Min-Son (6) - Again Son was quite disappointing for Spurs. The South Korean is either showing signs if fatigue or needs to be playing every single game to get into the rhythm, he was showing at the turn of the year.

For someone of his pace to get caught up by Craig Cathcart was quite shocking.

Harry Kane (7) - Getting back to his best, which will be a relief to Spurs fans. Looked sharper and more determined than he has in previous weeks. He was rewarded with a goal, in the game, in previous weeks he would have been slow back to his feet after slipping from Son's ball, but he was quick to his feet to knock in a superb Trippier ball.

Almost set up a third goal when he played in Moussa Sissoko but the Frenchman blazed it over the bar.