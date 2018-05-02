Glenn Murray believes Lewis Dunk deserves an England call-up

Brighton and Hove Albion's top-scorer, Glenn Murray believes his teammate Lewis Dunk deserves a call-up to the England squad after an incredible debut Premier League campaign.

Dunk has shone for The Seagulls this season, playing in all 35 games or, to be even more specific, 3,150 minutes of Brighton's season so far.

The 26-year-old Brighton-born centre-back also kept his ninth clean sheet of the season in the goalless draw against Burnley last Saturday.

Murray spoke to talkSPORT and said: " I do think Lewis should really be near the squad to be honest.

"I think he has had a fantastic year and he will be disappointed if he didn't even get a friendly game."

The defender also sits in 11th place for the most clearances this season with 203, with Dunk's centre-half partner Shane Duffy top, with 299.

Dunk also has a goal and an assist to his name.

However, he is set to finish the season with an unwanted record of the most own goals this season with four, but that is exactly what could happen with full-blooded defenders like Dunk who always put their bodies on the line.

Could Murray also join him?

Murray also spoke about his main goal this season for Brighton with just three games left.

He added:"Obviously my main aim is to score goals for Brighton in the Premier League and we've still got a job to do in staying in the Premier League.

"What comes off the back of that, you never know."

What could come off the back of it for Murray is a potential England call-up for himself.

Murray is the fourth highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season behind Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy, which shows what an incredible season he has had.

Murray has a terrific return this season with 14 goals and this makes it his best scoring season in the Premier League.

It does make you wonder how he would do in an England shirt with the potential service he could get from the likes of Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and other wingers.

If all goes well Brighton could secure Premier League survival on Friday with a win over Manchester United and if Murray and Dunk play like they have been all season, not only will they play a key part in Friday's game, but they may even find themselves with places in the next England squad.