Beni Baningime pens new four-year deal with Everton

Everton midfielder Beni Baningime has penned a new four-year deal with the club until the end of June 2022.

Baningime, 19, made his first-team debut earlier this season in the Carabao Cup defeat away at Chelsea under interim manager David Unsworth and has stuck around for a breakthrough season.

The 19-year-old has gone on to make 12 appearances since breaking through and has been apart of a further six matchday squads but has not been used from the substitutes bench.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, the midfielder said: “I’m really happy to sign a new contract and so proud because it represents what I’ve always wanted – which is to be around the first team and fighting for my place.”

“This club means a lot to me because I’ve been here from a young age,” Banigime added.

“It’s where I want to be and I’m so thankful to everyone at the Club who has helped me get to this point.

The 19-year-old went on to say: “Hopefully this season is the first of many years of me being involved in the Everton first team.”

Always improving

Despite the new deal, the midfielder won’t be resting on his laurels and will look to nail down a first-team place for an extremely important second season at the top level.

“I’m determined to keep developing and to speak to everyone I can in order to keep improving my game,” Banigime continued.

“I speak to the manager, Duncan (Ferguson), Craig Shakespeare, Sammy Lee – just anything I can do to improve my game."

He added: “Duncan’s very good with me. Sometimes we do a bit of passing after we train. To me, this shows they’ve got faith in me and they want me to do well.”

By the time pre-season comes around, the Blues could quite possibly have another new manager and another coaching staff for Banigime to impress.

If 19-year-old continues in any way like he has since breaking into the first-team, he won’t have any problems impressing anyone.