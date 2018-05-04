Leicester City vs West Ham United preview: Hammers look to secure Premier League status

West Ham go into their game against Leicester City knowing a win would be huge in securing Premier League football next term. The Hammers currently sit on 35 points, three ahead of the relegation places.

Leicester meanwhile find themselves in a terrible run of form, topped off by the 5-0 hammering by Crystal Palace last time out. The Foxes have won only two of their last 11 league games, which has seen them slip from a battle for European football, to potentially finishing in the bottom-half of the league.

Leicester haven't fell to defeat against their opponents this weekend in the last seven meetings, winning four and drawing three. Despite this, throughout history this contest has been evenly fought, with the Irons beating Leicester 33 times, while the latter holds 29 wins over their opposition.

The last meeting between the two sides finished in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium, with Marc Albrighton and Cheikou Kouyate both getting onto the scoresheet.

Team news

The home side will be without Albrighton this weekend after his sending off in the Palace defeat, while Claude Puel is expected to make several other changes to that side. Danny Simpson and Adrien Silva could return to the starting line-up after being benched last weekend, while Aleksander Dragovic could also make a first start since Wes Morgan returned from injury.

Leicester will also be without Wilfried Ndidi, after he suffered a season-ending injury last week. It looks like Kasper Schmeichel will remain sidelined until the end of the season too, after his injury at Burnley, while Daniel Amartey could see a return to the bench.

West Ham will have Andy Carroll available after he was banished from training by manager, David Moyes this week, but will remain withour James Collins and Pedro Obiang.

Expected line-ups

Leicester; Hamer, Simpson, Chilwell, Dragovic, Maguire, Silva, Choudhury, Mahrez, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.

West Ham; Adrian, Zabaletta, Cresswell, Rice, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Fernandes, Lanzini, Arnautovic.