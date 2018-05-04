West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham pre-match analysis: Will Spurs send West Brom down?

West Bromwich Albion could be relegated on Saturday afternoon if they fail to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the Hawthorns.

The reverse fixture in a 1-1 draw at Wembley back in November.

The Baggies took an early lead thanks to a Solomon Rondon header, but that was cancelled out by Harry Kane in the second half.

With all the pressure on the hosts to pick up three points, Spurs could find some joy if they get desperate.

1-1 has become a theme

In the last 11 meetings between the two sides, the score has been 1-1 the scoreline in six of those games.

Since West Brom were promoted back to the Premier League, they have only won once in that time, which is a win percentage of just 6%.

Eriksen has great history with West Brom

Christian Eriksen opened his Tottenham scoring account back on Boxing Day 2013 against West Brom, with one of his trademark free-kicks.

That set piece went in off of the bar but again West Brom equalised to make the game end in another traditional 1-1 result.

Eriksen then grabbed the late equaliser for Spurs in the reverse fixture of that season, when Spurs came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

In 2015, Eriksen notched another trademark free-kick in a 3-0 victory for Spurs, a game in which Harry Kane was in the process of announcing himself to the league by scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Kane to repeat last season's end of season flourish?

Speaking of Kane, will he recreate his late season form of last season in which he scored eight goals in his last three matches to overtake Romelu Lukaku to claim the Golden Boot for last season.

There is a similar run of fixtures for Kane with the three games coming in eight days, in exactly the same day pattern as last season.

Kane will need to score that many to even have a chance of catching Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

The striker is currently on 27 goals and is four behind Salah who has one less game than Kane, but has a tougher run of games, as Liverpool face Chelsea, who hold faint Champions League hopes and an inform Brighton and Hove Albion side, whilst Kane has Newcastle United, who have nothing left to play for and the same with Leicester City.

Last chance saloon for Moore's Men

Darren Moore took over West Bromwich Albion when they had little to no hope of staying up and had come off the back of a mid-season training camp scandal in Spain.

Moore has gone unbeaten since taking over and they are five points from safety with two games to go. This means that anything but a win for Moore's men will mean that they will be playing Championship football next season.

Moore will be hoping to call upon former Spur Nacer Chadli who has scored against his former employer before, to do the business yet again.