Arsenal's road to the FA Women's Cup final

Arsenal's Women's Super League season has been far from brilliant. Under new Australian manager Joe Montemurro the club sit fourth in the WSL, and have continued in the same sort of inconsistent form that saw Pedro Martinez Losa leave earlier in the campaign.

However, like their male counterparts, Arsenal have become a cup team in recent seasons. They've already wrapped up a Continental Cup final victory over Manchester City, and they could add to their record 14 FA Women's Cup titles on Saturday when they face Chelsea at Wembley.

But how did they qualify for this season's final?

Comfortable fourth-round win

Entering the fourth round of the competition, Arsenal sealed a 3-0 win over Yeovil, despite two penalty misses in the first half. Both Danielle Carter and Beth Mead failed to score from the spot, but Mead did at least make up for it by scoring the Gunners second goal of the afternoon.

Jordan Nobbs initially opened the scoring, as Heather O'Reilly was able to seize on Yeovil losing possession before the experienced head was able to pick out Nobbs.

Moments before half-time Mead was able to put her penalty miss behind her to double Arsenal's advantage. The North London side's path into round five was then sealed courtesy of an own goal from Hannah Miles who turned the ball into her own net following a corner.

Mead goal enough against Lionesses

In the last sixteen of the Cup all it needed was one goal to put Arsenal into the quarter-finals as they beat Millwall Lionesses 1-0. Mead continued an impressive season by sending Arsenal through with a strike on 32 minutes. The England striker was able to get past her marker before finishing past Sarah Quantrill.

It could have been more, however, with Carter twice going close including one effort that hit the cross bar. Louise Quinn almost made things more comfortable but was unable to steer a header home from Nobbs' corner.

Charlton demolition

In the quarter-finals the Gunners faced FA Women's Premier League Souther Division side Charlton, and the difference in quality was evident as Arsenal ran out 5-0 victors at Meadow Park.

Scot Kim Little opened the scoring on just four minutes, steering home a penalty. It took until 56 minutes for Arsenal to score again, as O'Reilly got through the Addicks defence before finding the back of the net.

That appeared to open the floodgates and just minutes later substitute Vivianne Miedema scored with her first touch of the game.

Late on Arsenal wrapped up proceedings through Carter who found the net following good work from Lisa Evans, before Nobbs scored a wonderful long-range effort to make it five.

Last minute winner seals place in final

Arsenal's semi-final was rather less straightforward compared to the rest of their FA Cup run, as they left it late to defeat Everton 2-1. The first goal came courtesy of a great run from Dominique Janssen on the right flank. She was able to get to the byline before picking out Carter inside the area who fired home from close range.

Everton were then level on 68 minutes. Olivia Chance was brought down inside the area, and from the resultant penalty former Arsenal player Chloe Kelly was able to score the equaliser.

With the game looking as though it was heading to extra time, defender Quinn popped up with a heroic last minute winner to take the Gunners to Wembley. Nobbs' corner was swung in and Quinn rose the highest to score at the death.