Division 1 Féminine Week 19 Review: The title is now within OL's grasp

With only three rounds left in the Division 1 Féminine, Olympique Lyonnais are in pole position to reclaim their title while at the other end of the table, Olympique de Marseille stood no chance against Paris Saint-Germain in Week 19 of the French top division.

Fleury 91 1 - 3 OL

Ada Hegerberg scored a brace against Fleury 91 to aid OL to a 3-1 win away from home.

The Norwegian is set to win the Golden Boot this season as she has 26 goals, six more than her nearest challenger. Lucy Bronze's cross was headed away by Teninsoun Sissoko but the ball fell to Hegerberg inside the penalty area and the forward opened the scoring from close range in the 13th minute.

Hegerberg made it two in the 47th minute when Shanice van de Sanden picked her out after some fine passing by OL in the attack. Van de Sanden then became the goal scorer in the 59th minute when she was on the end of a pass from Amandine Henry and finished well past the goalkeeper.

Fleury pulled one back through Marine Haupais in the 86th minute after a mistake by OL goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi allowed Haupais to knock the ball home but the game was already done and dusted by then.

The current title holders know that one more win in their last three games will seal another title for them and will want to secure the division quickly so they can concentrate on the UEFA Women's Champions League final coming up.

Fleury on the other hand, still have some work to do as they are only two points away from the relegation zone. Every point will count as the season winds down for the newcomers to the division.

Lucy Bronze has had a stellar first season for OL | Source: R. Mouillaud-Le Progres

PSG 4 - 0 OM

Marie-Antoinette Katoto continued her brilliant season, adding to her season tally of 18 goals by picking up another two in the 4-0 win against Olympique de Marseille for Paris Saint-Germain.

Katoto scored her first of the day in the 19th minute of the game and scored a penalty in the 64th minute to complete her brace. In between her brace, Kadidiatou Diani scored her sixth goal of the season in the 44th minute and Jennifer Hermoso made it four with her fifth of the season in the 88th minute.

PSG are well adrift of the title race but will look to keep picking up points if by some miracle, OL drop more points than they win in the last three rounds of the season. PSG will also look to put even more distance between themselves and Montpellier HSC in the race for a continental spot for next season, and this win against OM will certainly help.

The away side on this occasion are in even more trouble after their loss to PSG, a team they got a shock win against last season. OM are five points away from safety and their window of opportunity to escape the drop is getting smaller and smaller.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto has sealed her spot this season as one of the upcoming stars in the game | Source: psg.fr

Lille 1 - 0 Guingamp

Lille OSC pushed themselves even further up the table with a one-nil win over EA Guingamp. Jessica Lernon had to wait until the 83rd minute for the game-winning goal and her second of the season but the goal was welcomed all the same.

Lille, who entered the top division this year through promotion from the second division, sit four points above the relegation zone. As the season draws to an end, they newly promoted side will take three points no matter how they come.

Guingamp are also in danger of slipping into the relegation battle especially after this loss to Lille. They are three points off the bottom two teams and will know that their place in the top division next season has not been secured yet.

Soyaux 1 - 1 Paris

ASJ Soyaux came back from a goal down to draw with Paris FC in this round of matches.

Gaëtane Thiney put the visitors ahead in the 49th minute, only for Laura Bourgouin to find the equaliser two minutes later. Paris FC will have been disappointed to relinquish their lead so quickly and so easily but that was an indictment of their season overall.

Paris FC do not have to worry about being drawn into a relegation scrap but they are also nowhere near the top teams at the moment.

For a team with the quality they have, being 34 points of the top of the table is unacceptable.

Soyaux are in a similar position to that of Paris but they will be happy to pick up the point and consolidate their position in the middle of the pack.

Albi 1 - 1 Rodez

Flavie Lemaitre scored a 66th-minute penalty to keep Rodez AF within reach of safety.

Kimberly Cazeau had put the home side ahead in the 23rd minute of the game with her sixth goal of the season but ASPTT Albi were unable to hang on for the win.

This was a bigger result for Rodez than it was for Albi although both teams need the points.

Rodez now sit one point behind Albi in the table and know that if they can find more points over the next few weeks and Albi slip up at any point, they will be the top division next season at the expense of Albi.

Bordeaux 0 - 0 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC are letting a future Champions League place slip through their fingers in the last few games of the season.

They only managed a 0-0 draw against FC Girondins de Bordeaux which now leaves them five points away from PSG and the last European spot.

The away side had their chances to win but they could not find the clinical edge in front of goal to make it count.

Bordeaux will be delighted with their effort against Montpellier as it puts them in the driver's seat for securing their place in the first division next season.

Although it would take an almighty collapse for Bordeaux to be dragged into the relegation battle, they will be happy with a point against a team as strong as Montpellier at this stage of the season.