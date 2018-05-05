Arsenal Roundtable: VAVEL UK writers remember Arsene Wenger's finest moments in North London

Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal was announced last month and although it looked as though a European fairytale ending could be on the cards, that was curtailed on Thursday as the Gunners crashed out of the Europa League in the semi-finals at the hands of tournament favourites Atlético Madrid.

As the Frenchman gears up for an Emirates Stadium farewell on Sunday with Arsenal set to take on Burnley in Wenger's final home game, a number of VAVEL UK's Arsenal writers have come together to share their best memories of Wenger's long spell in charge.

What can Arsenal thank Arsene Wenger for?

Matt Dawson: A great deal. His tenure at the club may have ended in hugely disappointing circumstances but Arsenal football club will be forever indebted to him for the way he revolutionised them when he first arrived. Pep Guardiola has changed the English game this season but it's important to remember how Wenger also did the same when he arrived in the country.

Although his philosophies are now outdated - the quick passing football Arsenal are now known for was down to Wenger. He changed the face of the club, transitioning the Gunners to the Emirates and helping to build the state of the art training complex at London Colney.

Rob Tonkinson: Firstly, an elevated platform, when he took over in 1996, Arsenal could have gone one of two ways. You look at clubs like Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest who had a lot of success years ago, who were in a similar position to Arsenal at the time Wenger took over and look where they are now, it could easily have gone south had the Wenger appointment not happened when it did.

Secondly, a terrific playing style and some of the best moments in the club’s history.

Dylan Walsh: Everything, absolutely everything. Wenger took Arsenal from a popular club in North London with a few accolades in the past and transformed them into one of the biggest teams in the world and one of the most recognised sport franchises on the planet.

Arsenal can also thank Wenger for making English football what it is today. The training methods, the diets, his transfer philosophies, his way of running a football club, all of this has helped to morph and shape English football into what it is today.

Neil Leverett: Undoubtedly for making Arsenal a big player and the reason today we have such a big following globally. The style Wenger introduced had us the toast of European football weekly, it was just a travesty that Arsenal failed to win the Champions League we surely deserved. Even in his worst days, young fans amongst us flocked to buy the shirt, and for that - legacy aside - we must be eternally grateful.

Favourite Arsene Wenger moments?

MD: It's hard to look past the Invincibles because that was an outstanding achievement, that as we have seen with Manchester City this season, is going to be extremely hard to replicate. Looking back through the years any image of Wenger lifting a trophy brings a smile to my face.

But seeing the relief and joy that the FA Cup win in the 2013/14 season after a long-winded trophy drought brought to him will be up there as one of my favourite Wenger moments. And who could forget the times Arsenal won the title at White Hart Lane and Old Trafford?

RT: I’m sure everyone will say the Invincibles, it was the pinnacle of his career but to be different, the run to the UEFA Champions League final doesn’t really get the credence it deserves, presumably because the final was a disappointment.

However, that run seemed to encapsulate everything people said Wenger couldn’t do as a coach, that he couldn’t win close games and he wasn’t that special in Europe. Yet he kept clean sheets away at Real Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal and I’m sure would have kept one in the final had Jens Lehmann not been sent off.

Other than that, it has to be the 2002 double success and the 2014 FA Cup final. To be in the stadium when he finally broke that run of not winning anything in a game as manic as that final was a special moment.

DW: Oh my, where do I even start? Winning the 2005 FA Cup and making me realise I wanted to support Arsenal, signing Mesut Ozil on deadline day in 2013 and sending me into a fan-boying frenzy, the entire journey to the 2006 Champions League final and seeing us beat Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Wenger has gifted me with some of my footballing highs, but he has also sent me into many spirals of crippling sporting depression. The aforementioned Champions League final that sent a 9-year-old me into tears, the 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford to one of the worst Manchester United sides I have ever seen on paper was also pretty bad, and the multiple European embarrassments against the usual suspects of Barcelona and Bayern Munich is something that will also sit poorly with me.

NL: Two stand out for different reasons. Firstly the smirk on his face when he knew he’d pulled off the Ozil deal. The phrase Cheshire Cat springs to mind having brought off what was a huge coup for the club.

Secondly, almost semi-tragically was his infamous stunt at Old Trafford in 2009, when, sent to the stands, our beloved boss climbed the technical area and stood almost in protest of the decision amongst a swathe of home fans - which both he and the United fans around him took in delightfully good humour.

How special were the Invincibles?

MD: They were one of the best team's we've ever seen and I consider myself extremely lucky to have witnessed such a remarkable season. That campaign typified everything Wenger was about in his first years at the club. The team had a brilliant core of players, with an extremely tough back four and central midfield pairing - whilst the attack was simply sublime. From Jens Lehmann to Thierry Henry, every player was at the top of their game and it was a joy to have watched them. It almost feels strange that that was the last time Arsenal won the league.

RT: All the talk this season has been are Manchester City the best Premier League champions ever? They don’t even come close to how special the 2003/04 Arsenal team were. That team’s brilliance has only been magnified by City’s brief shortcomings this season and shows just how difficult it really is for a team to complete an entire league season unbeaten in the modern game.

You know what’s more impressive? The fact Wenger did it without breaking the bank, when Manchester United were spending £30m on Rio Ferdinand, Chelsea spending over £100m in one summer and Liverpool splashed their fair share of cash too and that he also did it with attacking flair football that didn’t sacrifice his principles.

DW: They’re the best Premier League team of all time, there is no question about that. Going an entire league season undefeated is absolutely bonkers to think of in this day and age, unless you’re Barcelona and have only two teams to worry about. But not only did that Arsenal side go undefeated, Wenger called it!

The ’49 Undefeated’ chant remains my favourite chant from Arsenal’s very limited songbook, but the history behind that chant and the fact that no Premier League side will ever beat that record is something to be happy about as an Arsenal fan.

NL: The thing about the Invincibles were, they were assembled for relative pittance financially when you compare them to the Guardiola age as I will begrudgingly call this era. The names weren’t the most exciting or biggest draws - Lauren, Gilberto Silva - but the entire XI and beyond played as a unit and brought their own elements to the table.

Aside from the fact they went unbeaten an entire season, the memories I have in anticipation of watching us every week were sheer excitement as to whether we could put on a show again. More often than not, we did.

Favourite player under Wenger?

MD: Without a doubt it has to be Henry. It's a boring answer but what did you expect? He is the club's greatest ever player and his relationship and understanding with Wenger was so special. From the young boy that joined the club, Wenger was able to transform him from a wide player into one of the best striker's we've ever seen. He scored some truly memorable goals and he will always be my football hero.

If I had to bring in some other candidates I'd go with Cesc Fabregas, perhaps a little controversially, Robert Pires and Patrick Vieira.

RT: Henry - he is Wenger’s greatest pet project, a demoralised, out of sorts left wingback at Juventus, brought over and given the unbelievable belief to become the best striker in the world and it’s absolutely criminal Henry was never decorated with the Ballon d’Or or FIFA World Player of the Year in either 2003 or 2004.

DW: My favourite player without question is Henry. What else can be said about him that hasn’t already been said. He’s the best Premier League striker of all time, he’s the best French player to ever play in England, and he’s Arsenal’s greatest ever player.

NL: It would be easy to say Henry, so I’ll instead go to one of my favourite players under Wenger in Gilberto. As a World Cup, double FA Cup, Premier League winner and invincible, the Brazilian marshaled the midfield with aplomb. For me, when Gilberto left the club, it left a bigger hole than either Vieira or Henry did. He was an Arsenal great.

Statue or no statue?

MD: At some point most definitely. If the players who have themselves cast in bronze outside the Emirates have them, then Wenger certainly deserves a statue and probably even more. There are rumours a part of the stadium may be named after him, and it would be fitting considering he was the man who laid the blueprints for Arsenal's move to their new home in the first place.

RT: He definitely deserves a statue and to be honest have some part of the stadium named after him too.

DW: Statue? Rename the stadium after him. You see the players we have immortalised outside the Emirates; Tony Adams, Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Would those players be there surrounded by myth and legend had it not been for the work Wenger did when these three players were at the club?

Henry would not be the best striker in Premier League history had it not been for Wenger, and Dennis Bergkamp would not be one of the most enchanting number 10’s English football had ever seen had it not been for Wenger.

NL: I think there’s no question it’s a yes. Aside from the malaise Wenger has caused the club for probably the last five years, the Frenchman transformed not just Arsenal but English football and its reputation on the continent. He will unquestionably be our greatest ever manager. The question should be whether his statue is at the Emirates or St George’s Park?

Is this the final piece in the jigsaw of Ivan Gazidis' catalyst for change?

MD: It would appear so. Ivan Gazidis is one of the few members high up at Arsenal that I actually trust and that has spawned from recent appointments throughout the club. Change has been needed for far too long at Arsenal and Wenger finally leaving will be that crucial part of the jigsaw. It's pivotal now that the board hire the right man over the summer.

RT: You would think so and hopefully this is a change for the better. The club behind the scenes certainly looks more stable and ready for a new coach than ever before, let's just hope they make the right appointment.

DW: It certainly looks like that. Wenger is easily the most influential figure at Arsenal, it’s practically his club, and for him to suddenly announce he's leaving this season has clearly sent Gazidis into a scuttle.

With no replacement lined up yet, I hope our Chief Executive does the correct thing and hires the right man for the job just in time for the summer transfer window. Unless we appoint Brendan Rodgers, then we should fold as a club.

NL: In terms of the Wenger era this probably is, but the rebuild process could be lengthy. To give credit to Gazidis, he clearly does do something - even if it’s taken a while - and the recruitment of Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat is a promising sign if the last six months are anything to go by. The catalyst has now been put in place, the task now is to get the chemistry right.