Brentford v Hull City preview: Bees to end the season on a high

Brentford host Hull City at Griffin Park on the final day of the Championship season with both sides having no pressing concerns at either end of the table.The bees sit outside the playoffs in ninth and Hull are in 16th.

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-2 victory for the Tigers at the KCOM Stadium back in November. Second half goals from Kamil Grosicki, Jackson Irvine and Sebastian Larsson gave Hull the win.

Bees look beyond play-off disappointment

Going into the last game of the season, Brentford will not be able to catch Derby County in the final play-off position. The Bees are currently in ninth but can end the year as high as seventh place with victory over Hull and other results go their way. Brentford lost their chance at making a shot at the play-offs after they fell to defeat last week against relegation threatened Barnsley. 2015 remains the last time that the bees were in the play-offs, when they had an inspired then spurs loanee Alex Pritchard.

Boss Dean Smith wants his players to give everything for the fans in this curtain call at home. Smith said to Brentford's official website in his pre-match conference: "There's an opportunity for us to finish seventh and get 71 points," stated Smith.

"That's something that I've passed on to the players already. We've taken a lot of plaudits from our supporters this season for the way we've played and we're very thankful for their support, especially after the start we had.

Smith added: "It would be nice to go out on a high note this season in front of the home fans and give them something to shout about."

Hull want to end on a high

Hull come into this game after securing their safety two matches ago now.

Former Southampton boss Nigel Adkins, took up the job in December after the sacking of Leonid Slutsky. Adkins has saved the Tigers from back to back relegations, after dropping to the Championship this season. Hull supporters will also have to thank the services of Liverpool loaner Harry Wilson, who has provided some much needed firepower upfront.

Adkins said in his pre-match press conference:“I think it will be a good game and it’s going to be a really warm day to round off the season".

Adkins added: “We like to play football, Brentford like to play football and it should be an attractive game.

“I want our players to go out there and perform".

Team News

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers and winger Florian Jozefzoon are both doubts for the Bees.

Adkins could hand a league debut to Dan Batty, who has featured in three cup games this season.

Predicted Lineups

Brentford: (4-1-4-1) Bentley, Dalsgaard, Mepham, Egan, Barbet, Woods, Maupay, Macleod, Yennaris, Canos, Watkins.

Hull City: (4-4-2) McGregor, Aina, Dawson, MacDonald, Kingsley, Wilson, Meyler, Henriksen, Grosicki, Keane, Campbell.