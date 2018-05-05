Birmingham City v Fulham preview: A game with huge implications at both ends of the table

Birmingham City welcome Fulham to St Andrews in the last game of the Championship season.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 victory to the Cottagers at Craven Cottage in December. Sheyi Ojo scored the winner that day.

Blues to complete great escape

Birmingham can complete a second successive great escape, as long as they avoid defeat in this game. Even if they lose, there are other results that need to go against them, for Blues to be relegated to League One.

If Barnsley and Burton Albion both beat Derby County and Preston North End respectively, then Blues are down. The other relegation scenario is if either Barnsley or Burton win and Bolton Wanderers beat Nottingham Forest by a four goal swing.

Last season, safety was confirmed on the final day as well, when Harry Redknapp came into to steady the ship after Gianfranco Zola’s troubled tenure in charge.

Blues boss Garry Monk had this to say on what he hopes to come out of Sunday: "The main outcome on Sunday afternoon is to be in this league. Because of the way that we are and what we want from the team is to push for more."

Fulham to sneak automatic promotion from under Cardiff's nose

Fulham have had an incredible season, this has been helped by going on a 23-game unbeaten run and have a chance of going up to the Premier League in the automatic promotion spaces, if a certain scenario happens.

Fulham will need to better the result of Cardiff City' who host Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium. If Cardiff do win, then Fulham will finish third and have to go through the process of the play-offs.

Fulham hope that Newcastle loanee Aleksandar Mitrovic can add to his already impressive goal scoring tally for this season. Double POTY winner Ryan Sessegnon will also be an important figure for the cottagers, who has latched onto spillages from the keeper, most recently against Millwall at the Den

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic was bashful of his sides chances of going above Cardiff, in his pre-match press conference: "Cardiff are in a better position than us, they’re depending on themselves. Even if they lose the game they can be the promoted team.

It’s not under my control, I don’t know what’s going to happen in this game"

Team News

Blues welcome back Harlee Dean after suspension.

Fulham will have assessments on Floyd Ayite, Neeskens Kebano and Ojo. Left back Matt Targett will be fit in time for the game.

Predicted Lineups

Birmingham City: (4-4-2) Stockdale, Harding, Dean, Morrison, Colin, Jota, Davis, N'Doye, Maghoma, Jutkiewicz, Adams.

Fulham: (4-3-3) Bettinelli, Fredericks, Ream, Kalas, Targett, Cairney, McDonald, Johansen, Piazon, Mitrovic, Sessegnon.