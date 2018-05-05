Collin Quaner: "These games are what we live for"

Huddersfield Town forward Collin Quaner spoke to the media ahead of the clash with Manchester City at the Ethiad. One of the Terriers final three Premier League games of the season and the first of a tough run-in.

Speaking of the run in and the matches left against City, Chelsea away and Arsenal at home, the German knows that there is a chance of points in any of the remaining games.

Quaner said: "Every game is a chance and opportunity to get points. Now we have three games left and we have to make the most of it."

This may be optimistic bearing in mind the remaining three teams.

On the Manchester City game and what will be needed, Quaner told the assembled media: "We know what we are capable of and we know what we have to do on Sunday.

"I’m expecting us to go out there and support each other as a group, to leave everything out there with no regrets."

Having been written off by the pundits before a ball was even kicked, and sitting just above the relegation zone the Terriers will have a tricky task to gain points against the Premier League champions.

Huddersfield are still being favoured for relegation and will be looking to replicate the "miracle" of last season.

However, this one feels bigger, attempting to remain in the Premier League. Quaner said: "It would be a miracle for Huddersfield Town, the town and the fans; it would be an unbelievable achievement to stay in the Premier League.

"We have the belief in our minds that we can achieve our dreams and our aims as a group."

"This is what we play football for"

Many saw the Everton game last weekend as the Terriers best chance to gain points from their final few games, however, the 2-0 defeat at home was not in the plan for the group. Despite their poor season, the Toffees are not an easy team to gain points against, considering they have players such as Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott.

Quaner touched on the game last weekend, saying: "As a team, we left the Everton game behind us, it doesn’t make sense to hang in the past. We have learnt and grown from it."

Specifically talking about the remaining three matches, which all take place in the space of a week, the German forward added: "To have the chance to stay in the Premier League and to give everything back to Huddersfield Town and the fans then this means it’s the biggest week in our and my career.

"These games are what we live for and what we play football for."

If other results go their way Huddersfield Town will still be safe, and wouldn't have to win or draw any of the remaining three games.

However, as they cannot rely on these things from other teams, the Terriers will be doing everything they can to hang on in and stay in the top flight of English football.