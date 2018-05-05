Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Both sides will want to end the season on a high

Leeds United welcome Queens Park Rangers to Elland Road in the final game of the Championship season to determine who will finish above the other.

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 victory for Leeds at Loftus Road back in December. Forward Kemar Roofe scored a 30-minute hat-trick to secure the victory for Leeds.

Another turbulent season draws to a close.

After a season that has included managerial changes and badge controversies, Leeds will bring the curtain down for another year in front of their own supporters.

Leeds haven't dazzled on the pitch either and are currently sitting in 14th position in the league with 57 points. All the changes in management, ownership and the whole badge issue has made the club lose their focus on the pitch.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom wants his players to go out and give the fans an excellent showing to reward them for their loyal support in another turbulent year. Heckingbottom said: “Winning at any time is important, but this is the last game of the season at home and we want to give the fans a good send off.

Heckingbottom gave updates on long term absentees, Vurnon Anita and Conor Shaughnessy, as well, saying thay they "went in for surgery earlier in the week, so they are going to have to rehab really well over the summer in order to be right for next season.”

Holloway wants a repeat of last weekend

QPR boss Ian Holloway wants his players to repeat the level of performance, he saw last week in the victory at home to Birmingham City, in which his side ran out 3-0 winners, to put the pressure on the Blues to win against Fulham.

Holloway also revealed that veteran defender Nedum Onuoha and forward Jamie Mackie will not feature in the game at Elland Road, as they are both set to depart the club at the end of season. Onuoha has been with the Hoops for six years and has made over 200 appearances for the club. Mackie has also been with the club for six years in two separate spells, making close to 140 appearances.There was a spell at Nottingham Forest in between but Mackie is still a fans favourite nonetheless.

Holloway had this to say in his pre-match press conference to QPRFC.com: I’ve got a few things to look at but it’s a wonderful test for the boys to show me if they can handle the atmosphere at Elland Road – can they go there and play some wonderful football which I want them to do.”

Team News

Leeds will be without Pablo Hernández, who has travelled to Spain as is wife is expecting their second child. Defender Luke Ayling could feature for the first time since January.

Hoops keeper Matt Ingram could return after missing the win at Birmingham.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United: (4-2-3-1) Peacock-Farrell, Pennington, Jansson, Cooper, Pearce, Vieira, Phillips, Alioski, Saiz, Grot, Roofe.

Queens Park Rangers: (4-2-3-1) Ingram, Kakay, Furlong, Bidwell, Manning, Scowen, Freeman, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze, Sylla.