Everton 1-1 Southampton: Late Davies strike leaves Saints level with fellow strugglers Swansea

A 96th-minute deflected goal from Tom Davies saved Everton from defeat in their final home game of the season, drawing 1-1 with Southampton.

Nathan Redmond opened the scoring but his goal proved not enough to gain maximum points.

The 24-year-old was brought on as a half-time substitute due to an injury picked up by Mario Lemina.

The Saints proved the brightest of the two sides as Everton leave their fans uninspired in their final home game at Goodison Park this season.

Redmond opens the score

10 minutes after coming on as a substitute Nathan Redmond opened the scoring.

The Saints broke on the counter-attack down the right side and a superb cross from Cédric Soares found Redmond at the back post.

The 24-year-old headered the ball between the legs of Jordan Pickford to give his side the lead.

The 56th-minute goal was Redmond's first goal in 34 games and his first ever headered goal.

Davies salvages point

Six minutes after regulation time, Tom Davies 20-yard strike was deflected in off Wesley Hoedt.

The late goal denied Southampton from moving two points clear of the relegation zone.

Mark Hughes may feel aggrieved after an extra two minutes were played which resulted in the late goal.

He will also be disappointed that his side let such a commanding lead slip out of their hands.

Severe lack of quality

It was an unadventurous first-half from both sides with the first shot on target coming in the 20th-minute.

Charlie Austin forced a fine save from the newly-crowned Everton Player of the Year in Jordan Pickford.

Austin's 20-yard half volley was palmed to safety by the 24-year-old goalkeeper.

To the dismay of both sets of fans, this was the only real chance on goal to report on for the half.

A game which the Saints would have entered in the hope of not losing turned into a game where maximum points were a realistic aim.

Everton simply did not show any intent of going for more than a point.

After the earlier results, the Saints will have been well aware that a single point would be enough to take them out of the drop zone.

A real lack of conviction from Sam Allardyce's side was recognised by the Everton faithful as they booed their side off at the break.

Saints hearts broken

After Redmond's second-half header the Saints continued to press the home side.

However, the visitors were unable to add to their one-goal lead and Everton began to grow into the game.

Southampton's cause was not helped when Maya Yoshida picked up a second yellow card in the 84th-minute.

The Japanese defender was shown a red card following a late challenge on Oumar Niasse.

However, despite proving the better side the travelling fans were denied an emphatic victory after a cruel late goal.