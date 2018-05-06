Arsène Wenger praises team following final home game with Arsenal

A sombre Arsène Wenger praised side after his Arsenal battered Burnley in a 5-0 win in the Gunners’ final home game of the season.

Speaking to the media for the last time at the stadium he helped build, Wenger was full of praise for his side that dismantled a Burnley side that had recently qualified for Europe for the first time in over 50 years.

It was a sad day for the club

Wenger said: “It was a game that was the continuation of our good home form this season. Two draws and two defeats and we scored more goals than ever. The team played with great spirit, but although it was a good day for the team it was a sad day for the club.

“In this stadium I worked with everyone and every single area from the press conference to the technical event. It’s a day where people behind me can walk in good conditions.”

Arsenal magic seal the points

A great performance from the Gunners was a large reason why Wenger was in such a joyous mood in the press conference. Arsenal found themselves 2-0 up at halftime when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the hosts ahead 15 minutes in, before Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead just before halftime.

In the second half, Sead Kolasinac scored only his second Premier League goal of the season when the summer signing from Schalke finished off a great Arsenal move with a trade-mark thunderbolt into the net to make it 3-0 to Wenger’s side.

Alex Iwobi finally managed to get on the score sheet for the first time in nine games when the Nigerian winger that has been with the club since he was a small boy fired in Arsenal’s fourth goal with a surprising rocket of a shot way past the reach of Nick Pope.

Aubameyang sealed the game with his second goal of the game after latching onto Héctor Bellerin’s cross with 16 minutes to play.