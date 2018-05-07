Arsenal player ratings as Gunners thrash Burnley in Wenger's final home game

Arsenal gave Arsene Wenger a five star send off on Sunday as the Frenchman's emotional final home game in charge of the Gunners ended in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and strikes from Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi wrapped up a fine team performance.

But how did each player fare individually?

Young back line impressive

Petr Cech - 6

The Czech goalkeeper was reinstated in place of David Ospina following his run in the team, and had little to do - only being called into action on a couple of occasions. It's definitely the end of an era at Arsenal at the moment, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Cech was another experienced head to bow out in the summer.

Hector Bellerin - 7

The full back was massively Improved from Thursday night where he was awful in Madrid as Arsenal exited the Europa League. His defending still leaves something to be desired, and hopefully, that'll come with competition in the summer - but offensively he was much better against Burnley. They allowed him space on the right on numerous occasions and he was able to play a part in two goals, laying the ball on a plate for both Lacazette and Aubameyang in either half.

Calum Chambers - 8

The centre back's rejuvenation in this Arsenal side has been a pleasure to watch. He's gone from a young player on the fringes - who after a loan spell with Middlesbrough looked to have no future at the club - to a man who is more than capable of featuring regularly for the club.

When he first arrived in North London from Southampton, he had huge potential and his performances were very impressive but he seemed to lose his way a bit. However, after a run of games back in the Gunners team he's looked very secure. He did well against Atletico in midweek and had a strong performance against Burnley too.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 7

The 20-year-old Greek's rise in the game has been quite something. Just 13 months ago he was making his senior debut for PAS Giannina in the Greek Superleague. But flash forward to a year later and he's made his Premier League bow against Manchester United and kept a clean-sheet in Wenger's Emirates Stadium farewell. Strong in the air and tough in the tackle, Mavropanos looks a real prospect - and will certainly be a player for the next manager to monitor extremely closely.

Sead Kolasinac - 7

The Bosnian featured heavily at the beginning of the campaign when Arsenal played with wing-backs, but since Nacho Monreal's impressive season where he has scored goals aplenty, Kolasinac has been phased out of the team. Because of that it appears as though he's lost a degree of confidence, and that is hardly surprising.

However in recent weeks he's returned to the Premier League starting XI and against Burnley put in an assured performance, capping it off with a brilliant goal in the second half. We all know he has a sweet strike on him, and for a free transfer the attacking left back has been a good signing.

Strong midfield performance

Granit Xhaka - 7

The tough-tackling midfielder has had a strange season. Berated at one point by Arsenal fans this season, so much so that he was forced to disable comments on his Instagram feed, he has bounced back tremendously and has been one of Arsenal's better players in the final months of the season.

Since Arsenal's Europa League win in Milan, Xhaka has looked far more assured and against Burnley he displayed that. He may have made a poor mistake against Manchester United last week but he was back to his best on Sunday. His passing range, as always, was excellent but it was his ball retention and recovery tackles which he has been criticised for in the past, which stood out against Sean Dyche's men.

Jack Wilshere - 8

Will he or won't he stay? That seems to be the question on Arsenal's fans lips and it doesn't appear as though Wilshere even knows. However, with performances like the one he displayed against Burnley he deserves a new deal.

Like Xhaka, he has had a bit of a topsy-turvy season but for the majority of the campaign he has managed to stay fit, and has managed his most games in a season, 37, since 2013/14. He almost had a goal in the second half, but did excellently to set up Kolasinac for his strike. Turning away from his man in the middle of the park, Wilshere drove forward with ease before picking out the Bosnian inside the area.

Alex Iwobi - 8

Playing in a more central area, the Nigerian saved his best performance of the season for a game where he probably owed it to Wenger. Arsenal's departing manager has been known for showing faith in players who don't quite deserve it, and Iwobi is an example of that. On far too many occasions he's had a lack of end product, and his tepidness on the ball has been very frustrating.

Against Burnley that was the opposite and his display was heavily improved. He was able to play a lovely ball into Lacazette in the build-up for Arsenal's first - and in the second half scored a thumping effort of which his performance deserved.

An attack to savour

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6

The creative midfielder has looked a very astute acquisition since arriving as part of the Alexis Sanchez swap deal but against Burnley with others around him assisting and scoring at will - he struggled to have a large impact on the game. You cannot fault his performance, however, as the Armenian put in a busy display getting on the ball whenever he could.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 9

It's safe to say that Wenger's last ever Arsenal signing is probably one of his best ones, and has laid the blueprints for what looks like a flourishing strike partnership.

Aubameyang has been excellent since arriving from Borussia Dortmund and has left Arsenal fans wondering 'what if?' about their Europa League chances with the Gabonese international ruled ineligible.

The Gunners have missed an out and out poacher and that's what he has brought to the club, now scoring eight in 12 games. Against Burnley he scored two very instinctive goals, getting across his marker for the first, before prodding home his second and Arsenal's fifth after good work from Bellerin.

Alexandre Lacazette - 9

It's taken a while for the former Lyon man to get going in England, but since returning from injury he has been absolutely exceptional and is proving just why Arsenal spent big money on him last summer. His link-up play was brilliant, and like Aubameyang, scored a very instinctive goal, latching onto a pull back from Bellerin to steer the ball home. Lacazette now has eight in his last nine matches.

Late substitutes

Danny Welbeck - 6

He had a positive impact after coming on, and has had a strong finish to the season after regaining his confidence in the Europa League. He was quite unlucky not to score against Burnley, striking the post with a powerful effort late on.

Aaron Ramsey - 6

One of Wenger's most loyal servants, Ramsey came on with just over 20 minutes to go, but with the game already wrapped up his impact was minimal.

Per Mertesacker - N/A

There were a host of Emirates goodbyes on Sunday, and one of them was Arsenal's World Cup winner, Mertesacker. The German was cheered with every touch of the ball he took as he made his last home appearance before hanging up his boots to take up a role within the club's academy.