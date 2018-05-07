Analysis: West Ham finally safe following positive showing at King Power Stadium

David Moyes has more than done his job with West Ham securing their Premier League status for another year following the weekends results. A comfortable 2-0 win against Leicester City was enough to put The Hammers in a positive position before Sunday's results confirmed they will remain in the top flight.

Mark Noble was the man of the moment, producing a stunning volley after Joao Mario's opener in the first forty five minutes. The captain was the provider for the first, carefully toe-poking the ball towards goal to give the attacker an easy finish.

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham safe at last as season winds down

The Hammers had only won once in their last eight but took the crucial leap to ensure a positive end to a pretty rocky season. Swansea's defeat to Bournemouth alongside a late goal from Everton that ensured Southampton took only a point on Saturday sealed their fate, with the players visibly battling for their lives against Leicester.

At one stage it looked like West Ham could be in real danger; Manchester United and Everton were still on the fixture list while an impressive resurgence from West Brom had threatened to drag them back into the danger zone. However, the club captain galvanised his team, recreating the energy levels of Liverpool's James Milner by covering 11.66km, more than any other player on the field.

Embed from Getty Images

Pressure growing for Leicester and Claude Puel

Two years ago this week and Leicester City were crowned Premier League title winners. The weekend saw far rosier fortunes though, with pressure on Claude Puel continuing to grow amid a string of sub-par results.

Last weekend brought a 5-0 hammering from Crystal Palace with Saturday's performance not much better; losing nine players key players through injuries and suspensions, the Foxes struggled to show any signs of progression.

West Ham were by far the dominant side and really should have scored more while Leicester failed to significantly test Adrian in goal all day.

The home fans made their voices known over recent results, chanting 'you don't know what you're doing' after Puel opted to bring on Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Hamza Choudhury and Fousseni Diabate midway through the second-half; yet another indication of the growing frustrations at the club amid a slide in form. What matters most is that Leicester look set to end the season inside the top-half, providing them with a good platform to build off heading into the next campaign. It remains to be seen if Puel will still be in charge at that point, though.