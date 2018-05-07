Hedvig Lindahl: It's nice to be apart of history in the making

Chelsea Ladies secured their second FA Cup on Saturday when they beat Arsenal Ladies 3-1 at Wembley.

A record crowd of 45,423 saw the Blues march to victory. In a post-match interview with Vavel UK, Chelsea Ladies goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl spoke of her immense pride of playing in front of such a crowd.

Lindahl pleases final is building an auidence

Lindahl said: "It's nice to be apart of history in the making, it's the fourth year the final has been at Wembley, and people start to realise it's on every year and show up in numbers and I am very thankful that they are here and I hope they come back again."

On the subject of the game Lindahl's discussed what was the mentality in the dressing room at half-time, as the opening 45 minutes was a very tense affair. Chances were at a premium in the first half but the Chelsea dressing room was full of confidence. Lindahl said: "I think that the first half was two teams trying to get a foothold in the game, neither side wanted to take risks and commit but we felt that we were dominant and how can we can convert better."

Chelsea did take the lead early in the second half through Ramona Bachmann. However in Lindahl's mind getting that early lead, made the nerves kick in even more, saying "it's always nice to take the lead, but then the nerves came into the game because of that goal, and it became game on".

Lindahl's hopes that the people who were at home watching on BBC One, were impressed by what they saw and now they might start to come down to the matches at Kingsmeadow. She said: "It's always the main message: come watch us live, it's better live but I am happy that they can follow us, it was put on BBC One for the first time i think so i am so glad we are breaking barriers all the time."