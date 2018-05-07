Millie Bright: We are grateful for all the support

Chelsea Ladies won only their second Women's FA Cup by beating Arsenal Women 3-1 at the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Another record crowd of 45,423 witnessed the Blues secure victory as the number of supporters wanting to watch women's football continues to increase.

Millie Bright spoke to VAVEL UK after the game about the occasion and how the players dealt with certain moments in the game.

Confidence was flowing even when Arsenal pulled it back

Chelsea scored two quickfire goals in the early stages of the second half through Ramona Bachmann but Arsenal did pull a goal back with just under 20 minutes to go through Vivianne Miedema.

Bright felt that even though they know the pedigree of the Arsenal side, there were no nerves in the side at all, she said: "I don't think there were any nerves to be honest, we were always confident that we would go on and get another goal, we maybe got a little complacent and slipped up a little bit and they got a goal back but i thought we stood strong."

She was pleased with the response that she and her team mates made to Arsenal scoring: "I think that we put the foot on the gas even more and we got the third and saw the game out."

A new dynasty in London

For many years, Arsenal have been the dominant force in women's football but now with their second FA Cup under their belt and a huge chance of winning the league, Chelsea could be the new Queens of London at the very least.

Bright said: "We want to win as much silverware as possible and be as successful as possible and we want to set out a tone, a winning tone."

A proud moment

As previously mentioned, a record attendance was at Wembley to see Chelsea lift the FA Cup and Bright was proud to be apart of that and was thankful to all the fans who came and supported both sides.

She said: "its a massive honour that people want to come along and watch us and people taking an interest in the Women's game, not just for Chelsea and Arsenal but in the Women's game in general, I speak on behalf myself and the players, that we are grateful for all the support and hope it continues for the rest of the season."