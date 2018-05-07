Frauen-Bundesliga week 19 review: Jena and Duisburg pick up vital wins

Both Duisburg and Jena gave their safety hopes a boost with wins away to Köln and Hoffenheim as Essen hit Werder for six. A hefty win over Potsdam put Bayern in a strong position after both Wolfsburg and Freiburg won against Frankfurt and Sand respectively, the two set to square off on Wednesday.

Gearing up for a crunch match against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, Freiburg wasted little time at home to Sand, ahead three minutes in when Lina Magull nodded Sarah Puntigam’s corner home. A goal to the good but against a battling, Sand team, Maria Korenčiová had to be on her toes to claim a whipped effort from Laura Feiersinger after Sylvia Arnold had caught the upright. A missed effort from Magull let the game finely poised at the break, the hosts needing just another three minutes to find their second after the restart, Clara Schöne’s half volley at another corner put past Carina Schlüter.

With a safety net in the match, the Sport Club found a third to put the tie to bed twenty minutes from time, Giulia Gwinn’s turn at the top of the box enough to buy her enough space to get her shot away. The ball dispatched through the box, around the defence and into the far left corner for the teenager’s seventh of the season.

Slaloming their way through a hectic fixture list, the Wolves showed no signs of fatigue as their saw off FFC in Frankfurt. The visitors a goal to the good ten minutes before half time when Lara Dickenmann’s effort from 16-yards bounced up and over Bryane Heaberlin’s glove and into the back of the net. A corner ten minutes into the second half enough to settle the tie, Pernille Harder left alone on the far side of the box, the attacker with time to bring the ball under control before lashing it into the hungry net.

Finishing strong, Frankfurt saw a handful of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net, marking their sixth match of the season without a goal.

Battling at the bottom of the table, USV put in one of their best performances of the season to claim their second win of the term, Lisa Seiler’s seventh minute rocket to the far side of the goal settling the visitors on their way. On top on the scores for just three minutes, Jena showed their defensive weaknesses when Isabella Hartig ran in from the back post to knock Tabea Waßmuth’s square ball home.

Following a questionable handball decision in the box, Stephanie Breitner struck an equally as questionable penalty, her tame effort well held by Erin McLeod. The save proved to be pivotal as the visitors took the lead just before the break when the ball deflected back to Amelia Pietrangelo in the box, the Canadian’s snap-shot fired home. Ahead until after the hour, USV were pegged back once again, the link-up between Hartig and Waßmuth enough to see them undone. Hartig’s lofted ball across the box volleyed home by Waßmuth, the 21-year-old on the scoresheet for the second time this season.

Resilient throughout, Jena’s persistency paid off seven minutes from time when Susann Utes brought the ball down at a flicked-on corner before firing it past Friederike Abt, leaving the hosts little time to work with. The match ending on a sour note for TSG as they finished with ten after Nicole Billa was shown a straight red deep in stoppage time.

Going from strength to strength, Essen made light work of a struggling Bremen side, the hosts taking the lead three minutes in when Lea Schüller flicked Linda Dallmann’s corner home. Dallmann on hand to make it two, seven minutes later when she latched onto Jana Feldkamp’s through ball before taking it into the box, wrong-footing her marker and slipping the ball into the bottom corner.

With Werder unable to live with Dallmann, the 23-year-old had a hand in Essen’s third, the attacker felled in the box, leaving Sara Doorsoun to calmly finish from the spot. After grabbing her first of the season, Doorsoun soon had her second when her 45-yard free kick curled through midfield before dropping into the box, bouncing out of Lena Pauels’ gloves and in. A slaloming run from Turid Knaak brought about the fifth, her ball through the box turned home by Schüller before Werder pulled one back when Janine Angrick chipped the ball over the defence for Franziska Gieseke to put home at the near post.

Schüller soon had her hattrick, the 20-year-old reopening a five-goal gap just before half time when she raced behind the backline, picking up a loose ball before slotting it under Pauels. With the match already won, the game saw far less goalmouth action after the break, a late conciliation at a corner for Lisa-Marie Scholz her first of the season. Having conceded 11 over the course of two matches this week, Werder’s goal difference has taken a heavy hit, but they remain above the bottom two on a scant point yet still with a far better GD.

With a perilously tricky run-in, the Bavarians wasted no time asserting their dominance at home, a goal up seven minutes in when Nicole Rolser chased down a Manuela Zinsberger goal kick after Rahel Kiwic missed a clearing header. The 26-year-old kicking off a fruitful afternoon with a relaxed finish through Lisa Schmitz’ ankles before Nina Ehegötz had a goal chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

With little to separate the two on the scores, the hosts found a battering ram in the second half, Rolser’s second on the hour as the Turbines failed to clear the ball, with it bouncing back and forth in the box, the attacker swept it home. Denied a goal soon after when Dominika Škorvánková’s effort clipped the inside of the bar, bouncing behind the line before out, the hosts continued to pepper their opposition and two became three. Fifteen minutes after her second, Rolser had her hat trick, having chased a Melanie Behringer ball down the left flank the attacker once again got the better of Kiwic before side-footing the ball into the left side of the net.

With the visiting defence meting faster than an ice cream in the heat, Leonie Maier made it four at another uncleared ball, Škorvánková’s ball across missed by Rolser for Maier to poke home. Attacking with numbers, the hosts claimed a fifth and final goal two minutes from time when Sara Däbritz picked up Jill Roord’s lofted ball and slammed it home via the bar.

Set to be a match that had heavy bearing on who ends up relegated this season, Duisburg found their fourth win of the season, leaving FCK bottom as they leapfrogged Bremen into ninth. Not a stranger to a goal in Germany, Genoveva Añonma opened the scoring for the Zebras after the break, turning away from her marker just outside the box, the attacker curled the ball into the far corner. Having shaded the chances over the match, the visitors claimed a vital second goal fifteen minutes from time when a short corner was sent into the box, Lucie Haršányová’s half-volley sent over her shoulder and into the far side of the net.