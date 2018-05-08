Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: The Champions entertain The Seagulls

Premier League champions Manchester City head into their penultimate game of the season when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

City head into the game after dropping two points at home to struggling Huddersfield Town at the Etihad on Sunday but having already lifted the league title in front of their home fans.

On the other hand, their visitors, the Seagulls head into the game fresh off a victory over City's noisy neighbours, Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last Friday night, in a game which guaranteed their Premier League survival for next season.

City still looking to break the records

City will not be taking it easy on Wednesday, despite having already having won the title.

They are still looking to break the record for the most goal in the Premier League season, which Chelsea currently hold.

Pep Guardiola's side are only one goal of levelling this and two goals off breaking it which they will be hoping to do. They are also on one point of levelling the highest point tally, which Chelsea have held since the 2004/05 season.

There are plenty of incentives for Guardiola to be fielding a pretty much full strength side but could also hand appearances to players like Phil Foden who qualify for a league winners medal with another game.

Longtime City midfielder Yaya Toure is also likely to be handed a start as his eight-year spell at the club comes to a close.

Embed from Getty Images

Last time they met

The two sides met on the opening weekend of the campaign as a goal from Sergio Aguero and a Lewis Dunk own-goal handed the three points to the Citizens.

Hughton may ring the changes

With Premier League survival secured there may be a possibility that Chris Hughton may make some changes and give some players that haven't been playing much some time.

This means, that he may trial either Jurgen Locadia or hand Leonardo Ulloa a start up front, with both finding their game time limited since their arrival in January.

Summer signing, Markus Suttner may also get a very rare start having failed to start after losing the left back starting role, to Gaetan Bong.

Solly March may also be in line for a start after having also struggled to get much game time due to the impressive form of Jose Izquierdo on the left and last year's Championship player of the season, Anthony Knockaert.

However, knowing how much faith Hughton has put in his squad selections over the season, it would be most likely that he will name an unchanged side.

This is even more likely due to the impressive performance of every player in their win over United last Friday and they will want to try and topple the other side of Manchester in less than a week.

One thing is for sure, it will make for an exciting and intriguing game with both sides not looking to let despite achieving their goals this season.