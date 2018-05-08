Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview: Spurs look to avoid upset and move closer to securing a top-four spot

After a disappointing defeat against strugglers West Brom, Spurs face one of the biggest games in their recent history on Wednesday against Newcastle United.

Following their victory against Chelsea on Easter Sunday Spurs held a 10 point lead over the Blues but that lead has narrowed down and Spurs now only hold a slender two points lead over their rivals in the Premier League table.

In a bid to secure Champions League football for next season, Mauricio Pochettino's men will need to pick up points against the Magpies and avoid slipping up late like they did on Saturday to the Baggies.

The two sides met back in the first game of the season where Spurs ran out 2-0 victors.

With only two games to go in their league campaign, Tottenham's destiny lies in their own hands.

Spurs in free fall

The Lilywhites were flying high only a matter of weeks ago with Champions League qualification looking a certainty.

However, after a string of poor performances and results Spurs now sit dangerously close to dropping out of the top-four with two games to go.

Mauricio Pochettino's men can finish third should they win their final two games against Newcastle and Leicester but also face finishing fifth with Chelsea hot on their heels.

Spurs tasted defeat in their last league outing against West Brom when former Tottenham player Jake Livermore scored a 92nd-minute winner.

It should be noted that Spurs have only won two of their last six games against Newcastle and only one of their last five against Newcastle.

Newcastle already on their holidays?

After a successful league campaign in securing their Premier League status Rafael Benítez's side seems to have taken their foot off the gas in recent weeks.

A 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal all but secured the Magpies' survival and was their last win in the league.

Having lost away to Everton and Watford since the Toon Army also lost to West Brom at St. James' Park.

However, the Newcastle faithful will still be pleased with their first season back in the Premier League after their relegation in the 2015/16 campaign.

A top half finish is on the cards for Benítez's men but tough games against Spurs and Chelsea lie ahead in their run in.

Team news

Eric Dier has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after the Englishman missed out on Tuesday's training session due to illness.

Jan Vertonghen has recovered in time for Newcastle's visit after limping off on Saturday at The Hawthorns.

Meanwhile, Mousa Dembele and Serge Aurier will both miss the game as they continue to recover from injury.

Islam Slimani will miss the game following his suspension handed after the defeat to West Brom.

Rafael Benítez is not expecting to make many changes from the side that lost against Watford.