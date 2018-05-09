Leicester City 3-1 Arsenal: First half horror show contributes to another away day defeat for the Gunners

A nightmare opening 20 minutes for Arsenal left them with too steep a hill to climb, as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Leicester City.

Opening twenty minute horror show

Despite a fairly bright start to the game, Arsenal's familiar defensive frailties once again proved an achilles heel.

After failing to deal with a corner, the ball fell fell to Kelechi Iheanacho in the box who swept the ball past Petr Cech inside the 14th minute.

Things would then go from bad to worse for the visitors. January acquisition Konstantinos Mavropanos saw red just 92 seconds later, after hauling down goalscorer Inheanacho, denying him a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Had it not been for the heroics of Cech, Leicester could've been out of sight at half time, with Iheanacho and Harry Maguire forcing saves from the former Czech Republic international.

However, Arsenal held firm and went into the break a solitary goal down.

Gunners offer resistance, but are unable to prevail

Eight minutes into the second half Arsenal equalised. Record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - after being found with a low cross from Ainsley Matiland-Niles - saw his first effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but smashed his follow up into the roof of the net.

Ten man Arsenal continued to attack in search for their first away win in the calendar year, but their problems on the road once again became apparent.

In the 74th minute a rash challenge from Henrikh Mkhitaryan on substitute Demarai Gray saw the hosts awarded a penalty. Jamie Vardy stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, lashing the ball home.

Riyad Mahrez then controversially added a third in stoppage time. Tapping home after a late Leicester counter attack from what seemed an offside position, confirming more away day blues for The Gunners.

After another away defeat in what was Arsene Wenger's penultimate game, all eyes now turn to this Sunday. Arsenal head to Huddersfield who have recently confirmed their Premier League survival after a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Can the north Londoners claim their first away points of 2018?