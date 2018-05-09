Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook signs new four-year contract

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook signed a new four-year deal at the club on Tuesday, following their promotion to the Championship this season.

The Latics ended their League One campaign in style at the weekend as they beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium to seal the title.

The club's hierarchy have wasted no time in securing the future of Cook whose stock within management continues to rise. He will be looking to ensure that the Latics compete better in the second division than they have done in previous years.

A "record-breaking" first campaign

Not only has Cook led the Latics to promotion this season, but he also guided his side to the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals only to be knocked out by Premier League side Southampton.

It was a remarkable achievement to reach that stage of the competition and they managed to beat a number of top flight sides on their way there including West Ham United and Champions Manchester City.

One player who has played a key role in the Latics' success this season is 26-year-old Will Grigg. The striker ended the season with a tally of 26 goals to his name which included the winning goal against Pep Guardiola's side.

Cook's side have broken a number of club records this season. The 51-year-old was the first Latics manager to ever win his first three games in charge of the club.

The club have also scored more goals than they ever have done in a league campaign before whilst also winning their highest number of away games. It is therefore easy to see why the club's hierarchy were so keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Cook: "I have loved every minute"

Speaking after signing his new contract which has seen him commit to the DW Stadium until the end of the 2021/22 season, Cook reflected on his time at the club so far.

He said: “I have loved every minute of my time here.

“It was always going to be a big challenge to win promotion immediately but a lot of hard work and endeavour has gone in from so many people, who can all look back on the past year with great pride."

Despite their undoubted success this season, Cook realises that it will be a huge step-up to the Championship next season, something the club has struggled to deal with in the past.

He said: “Our supporters have been incredible, from the first day I arrived I couldn’t have been more welcome and I look forward to seeing everyone back at the DW next season.

“I sit here very proud of the success we have enjoyed this season but in equal measure aware of the challenges we face moving forwards into the Championship – an exciting challenge.”

Cook is not the only individual to be delighted with the fact he has signed a new long-term deal. The club's chairman, David Sharpe, has spoken of how he believes majority of the club's success this season has been down to Cook.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see Paul commit his long-term future to Wigan Athletic, he has been the main reason behind our success this year.

“Paul is a serial winner; to win the Sky Bet League One title with 98 points and beat Bournemouth, West Ham United and Manchester City to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in his first season in charge is unbelievable.”