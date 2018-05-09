Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers head to the capital looking to secure Premier League survival

Huddersfield Town travel to the capital to face Chelsea knowing that one point will be enough to secure another season in the Premier League.

With Southampton winning the battle over Swansea, the Terriers need a draw from either of their last two games to guarantee more top-flight football next season.

David Wagner's side will want to finish the job and not have to rely on other results going their way, as in football this won't always happen.

As West Bromwich Albion discovered, a win for either Southampton or Swansea meant they would be relegated, a draw was the best scenario for West Brom.

The best scenario for the Terriers would have been for Swansea to beat Southampton, meaning that the Saints would have definitely needed something in their last home game, which just happens to be against Manchester City.

Although, after the Terriers amazing draw at the Etihad, anything could have been possible.

Chelsea are just off the top four places sitting in fifth place, they need three points to leapfrog over Tottenham Hotspur into the guaranteed Champions League spot so will be wanting to guarantee their European travels next season.

Head to Head

The head to head record between the teams is fairly close, with Chelsea just having the edge in wins, 29 to the Terriers 27, 9 games have been drawn.

The last time Huddersfield beat Chelsea was 13th October 1999 in the League Cup, Chelsea have won the last three meetings, the last draw between the pair was 8th January 1983 in the FA Cup.

On paper, this looks like Chelsea for the win, and all the pundits have predicted this.

However, the Terriers have shown their tenacity recently, and not one of the experts predicted Town to get a point against the Champions Manchester City.

Huddersfield need only draw with Chelsea to secure another season but this will be another big ask, and the gap between the City game and this one has only been a couple of days and the Terriers energy level could well have dropped from the euphoria of the draw against City

Team News

Chelsea will be without Centre Back David Luiz who is out with a knee injury but is expected back for Chelsea's last game of the season.

However, the game could see the return of Alvaro Morata who is back fit and in contention after struggling with a back injury for most of the season.

For the Terriers, their injury list includes Danny Williams & Elias Kachunga who are both out for the remainder of the season.

Tom Ince has recovered and will be in contention for the squad, Ince has been missing since scoring the vital goal against Watford.

Michael Hefele is still a doubt and Chris Lowe & Terence Kongolo both received knocks in the game at City and it remains to be seen if either can make the game.