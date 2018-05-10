Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Spurs book their place at Europe's Top Table

Tottenham Hotspur secured their place in next season's Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United.

Harry Kane scored the winner midway through the second half.

Spurs' place in next season's Champions League was secured on the night after Chelsea were held at home by Huddersfield Town in a 1-1 draw after the Blues fell behind to a Laurent Depoitre opener.

Here are the player ratings:

Goalkeeper and Defence

Hugo Lloris (8) - Lloris is back to his best and saved Tottenham on multiple occasions. The Frenchman pulled off an amazing save to deny Jamaal Lascelles' header. Responded brilliantly whenever he was called upon.

Kieran Trippier (6) - Trippier had one of his poorer games against Newcastle. He put in some good crosses but he was never able to hit top form.

Davinson Sanchez (8) - The Colombian was incredible throughout the whole game. Made important blocks all evening and was the better of the two Spurs center backs. He did get beat by Jacob Murphy but was lucky, that the winger fired his shot well over the bar.

Jan Vertonghen (7) - Another solid performance from one of Spurs' player of the season. Drifted further forward than usual and he did have a pile driving effort at goal but could not beat Dubravka. Looked a little slower than usual maybe as a result of the twisted ankle he suffered on Saturday.

Ben Davies (7) - Offered slightly more going forward than Kieran Trippier but still was not at his best. Did well to block Dwight Gayle's shot in the opening exchanges but will be disappointed not to be as effective as usual in the final third.

Midfield

Victor Wanyama (5) - One of the Kenyan's most average performances in a Spurs shirt. Took him awhile to get into the game and did give the ball away on a few occasions and did put some of his teammates in some difficult situations. Did grow into the game but still looks to be struggling for fitness.

Moussa Sissoko (7) - One of the best performances Sissoko, has put in for Spurs and in such an important game as well. Seemed to be really fired up for the game, maybe the jeers from the travelling Geordies was what spurred him on. Made lots of surging runs into the Newcastle half and created a few chances for the front four.

Christian Eriksen (6) - A very quiet game for the Dane. Played the occasional great cross field ball but not up to his usual standard. Did sting the hands of Dubravka with a brilliant free-kick in the early stages, but that was his highlight of the game.

Dele Alli (6) - Again another quiet performance from one of those who have been in scintillating form in recent weeks. Did keep going from minute one to the end. Also picked up a silly booking for dissent in the second half.

Forwards

Heung Min Son (5) - Son had a poor game against Newcastle and it was no surprise that he was subbed off. Struggled to retain possession and did give the ball away constantly. Did get the assist for Kane's goal though. For some reason, Son has gone from taking on fullbacks to constantly cutting inside into trouble.

Harry Kane (7)- The man for the big occasion has popped up to score the goal that sent Spurs into the Champions League next season. Did have a relatively quiet game apart from this and did look a little bereft of confidence, especially late on in the first half when he misjudged the flight of the ball and sliced his shot.