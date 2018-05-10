WSL 1 week 16.5 review: Chelsea regain advantage in title fight

A first goal wasn’t enough for Yeovil as they fell away to Everton who themselves had just lost to Bristol whilst wins over Liverpool and Chelsea over Manchester and Birmingham City has put the Blues in pole position in the title race.

Picking up their second win in three, the Vixens temporarily slipped from ninth to eight in the standings with a last-gasp winner away to the Blue Girls. With the hosts a goal to the good seven minutes in when Dan Turner slotted Angharad James’ deep ball past Sophie Baggaley, Bristol did well to match their opposition and equalised soon after. After a well-worked passing move, Lauren Hemp fired a driven effort past Kirstie Levell as the Vixens had the better of it before the break.

A second half resurgence from Everton made for some nervous moments in the Bristol box before Julie Biesmans let one fly from 25-yards at the death, snatching all three points.

Without a win against the Citizens in their last eight, the Reds came out firing in Wales, on the scoresheet ten minutes in when Alex Greenwood’s short corner came back to the defender for her to feed into the box. A clean jump and firm header from Beth England more than enough to get the better of Karen Bardsley and the visiting defence. Assured in attack over the first half and sitting well to neutralise unconvincing attacks after the break, Liverpool made light work of City, holding on to claim a big win.

A storming first half saw the hosts take the lead part-way through the first half when Fran Kirby unleashed a vicious curler to the top corner from outside the box. Unable to further their lead before the break, the hosts were forced back by a rejuvenated Birmingham side, and it wasn’t long before the visitors had their own deserved goal. With the match hanging in the balance a late drive from Chelsea tipped the tie, in a slick move that saw the ball laid off to Erin Cuthbert for the substitute to fire home.

Everton 3-1 Yeovil Town

Responding well from losing at the death, Everton controlled proceedings from the off and were rewarded ten minutes before the break when Turner sent a peach curling through the box to best Megan Walsh.

On the back of their first and second points of the season, the Lady Glovers broke their league duck, finding the back of the net for the first time after over 1,300 WSL minutes this season. With Ella Pusey having drawn a save from Levell, Libby Piggott was on hand to turn the rebound home, the debutant involved again moments later to cannon a shot off of the bar. But there was to be no fairy-tale for the visitors and Everton soon made their dominance count, Mollie Green’s ten-minute double enough for three points.