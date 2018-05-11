Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave Everton, says Sam Allardyce

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave the club but wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

Rooney has been linked and reportedly agreed a deal in principle with MLS side DC United but Allardyce stated he has not spoken to the forward this week about his future.

The Blues boss, speaking at his pre-West Ham United match press conference, said: "If the player wants to go if any player wants to leave I'm always comfortable with it if any player wants to leave - or if any player doesn't want to leave.

"But let's put this right, Wayne Rooney has not asked to leave and neither not had a confrontation with me. We've not been in any difficult situations since the time I've been here because we're two adults and we talk.”

After being substituted in the Merseyside Derby draw with Liverpool last month, Rooney was visibly upset by the decision and was caught by cameras displaying his reaction to the decision with a verbal outburst.

Allardyce continued: “My understanding of the situation is there seems to have been some negotiations somewhere along the line, but as to clarity as to whether Wayne is leaving or staying I will find out a little more today when he comes into training later on.

"I don't get involved in anything regarding transfers in and out or negotiations.”

The forward only rejoined Everton last summer from Manchester United after former boss Ronald Koeman sanctioned the move.

There have been rumblings for a few weeks that Rooney was considering a move away during the upcoming summer transfer window - with plenty of interest from other MLS sides and a slight interest from China.

The Blues are set for another summer of turnover with Allardyce’s own future at the club unclear and Rooney is said to be on the transfer chopping block regardless of the club’s own managerial future.

Allardyce added: ”All I know is that there appears to be interest from DC United and where that is and where that lies and where Wayne lies with it I can't tell you at the moment.

"Only after I've spoken to him today will I find out where the situation actually lies.”