West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils head to London Stadium to face old boss

Whilst both West Ham United and Manchester United's Premier League campaigns have both fizzled out in the past few weeks, giving the two sides little to play for, there is still an underlying factor in this game - David Moyes and his attempt to get revenge on the club that he claimed unfairly sacked him a few years back.

Javier Hernandez will miss Red Devils reunion

A player with undoubtedly happier memories from his time at Old Trafford in comparison to his manager is West Ham forward Javier Hernandez, who will miss the game on Thursday evening due to a knee injury picked up in the Irons' 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

Pedro Obiang and James Collins could return for the home side - they have both been training this week.

As for Jose Mourinho's side, there is mixed news on the injury front. Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out by his manager for the rest of the Premier League season, in the hope that the Belgian striker will be ready to face Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup final on May 19. Although, Alexis Sanchez, who missed United's abysmal trip to Brighton on Friday night is back in contention to start following his recovery from injury. Phil Jones has also recovered from injury.

Mourinho's sites set on second place

In his press conference on Wednesday, United's boss spoke further about his ambition, to guarantee that the Red Devils finish in second spot, above rivals Liverpool.

"We need a point to finish second," stated Mourinho. "We need a point to say that only one team was better than us, we need a point to say that 18 teams were not as good as us. We need a point to prove that."

Clearly showing that even though the FA Cup will most definitely remain his priority, finishing second in the league is still very important for the club.

As for the East Londoners and David Moyes, the general feel from today's press conference was that its job done as far as this season is concerned, following the club guaranteeing survival at the weekend.

"A lot of people questioned me when I came in but we have done the job." said the Scotsman. "I have to say I have a top end staff and they have been really helpful."

West Ham no longer a thorn in United's side?

A few years back West Ham were seen as a 'bogey side' for the Red Devils, however, in recent years the men from Old Trafford have ironed out the creases, against the Irons, resulting in four wins and only one defeat in their last six encounters.

United have also only failed to score in one of their last 15 Premier League visits to West Ham, losing 1-0 in December 2006.

David Moyes will be hoping he can turn this form around for the home side on Thursday evening, as he gets his first chance to overturn United's Mourinho as West Ham manager.