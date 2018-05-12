Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal Preview: Wenger to bow out with away visit to Terriers

1234 games done, one to go. On Sunday, Arsène Wenger will bow out of Arsenal.

The Frenchman's Emirates Stadium farewell last weekend was impeccable, but now he'll be going out for the very last time as Arsenal play Huddersfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

There is nothing to play for, but the Gunners will be hoping to give Wenger a perfect send off by winning for the first time on the road in the league in 2018.

Merci Arsène

Since the announcement of Wenger's departure from Arsenal there has been rife speculation about his replacement. Max Allegri, Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira appear to be the names on people's lips.

However, that is in the future, and the focus for now is still very much on Wenger with mass appreciation pouring in for the Gunners' greatest manager.

But despite all the memories, it is hard to ignore that Arsenal's season and indeed their last decade has been troubling and full of inconsistency.

Title winning form at home in 2017/18, they've won just three times away, and are still yet to pick up a single point on their travels in 2018. There would be no better time to do so then, than in Wenger's last game at the helm.

If anything summed up the Gunners season, it would be their last week.

Their manager was given a fitting Emirates Stadium farewell last weekend, with tributes a plenty having seen off Burnley 5-0 in typical 'Wenger ball' fashion. The scintillating football played at home was reminiscent of the club's early days under Wenger, but their ability to implode so quickly after a great performance was in evidence against Leicester.

Down a man early on, they were able to equalise before conceding a penalty and then being put to the sword by Riyad Mahrez. It was a telling performance from a side who have been woeful away from North London. Even with the pressure off they couldn't put in a convincing performance.

However, now is not the time to be slating Arsenal. Instead it is a chance for their fans to celebrate what Wenger has brought to the club, because there are an awful lot of reasons to celebrate his reign.

Huddersfield will recognise his services to Arsenal and to English football by applauding Wenger in the 22nd minute, the amount of years he's spent at Arsenal. The Town knows a great manager when they see one, with Herbert Chapman winning the FA Cup and two First Division titles with Huddersfield before moving to Arsenal in the 1920s.

How times have changed.

Huddersfield staying up

The Terriers seem to be miracle workers. Their promotion from the Championship last season wasn't seen coming by anybody - and their chances of staying in the Premier League were built as slim.

Once again though, David Wagner's men have defied the odds. They needed just two points from their final three games to confirm safety, matches that would see them face Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal this weekend.

Draws against the Champions and then Antonio Conte's side saw them secure those two vital points that would keep them in the division. It was a fantastic achievement for a club who have shocked many over the past 18 months.

It will probably suit Arsenal therefore that Huddersfield come into this game already safe from relegation. But that doesn't mean they will have an easy time. The Terriers resolute nature in their last two games was outstanding and a similar performance should be expected against Arsenal.

It will be an emotional occasion for Wenger, but one the Yorkshire side will be keen to spoil.

Team news

Arsenal have no new fresh injury concerns following their defeat to Leicester in midweek. However, they will be without Greek centre half Konstantinos Mavropanos who was sent off during that loss. Calum Chambers was rested and could come back into the side after impressing in recent weeks.

Per Mertesacker could play for the final time, but Rob Holding and Skhodran Mustafi both played against Leicester. Laurent Koscielny remains out with a long term achilles problem.

Mesut Ozil is still unfit with a back problem that has ruled him out of the last two fixtures, whilst Mohamed Elneny is nursing an ankle injury.

Santi Cazorla has been back in training but the club are keen not to rush him back after a very lengthy spell on the side lines.

As for Huddersfield, they have three absentees. Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams will both miss the clash with ankle problems.

Michael Hefele is meanwhile out with a knee injury.