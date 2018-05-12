Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City preview: Spurs to end Wembley stay with a victory?

Tottenham Hotspur take on Leicester City this weekend in their final Premier League game of the season.

The clash will also be the final time that Mauricio Pochettino's men play at Wembley Stadium in the Premier League before they move back to the rejuvenated White Hart Lane.

Dead rubber? No chance

With Spurs having already qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League following their victory over Newcastle United in mid-week, it could be fair to suggest that it is job done for the Londoners. However, it could yet be decisive this weekend as they aim to secure third-place in the Premier League - and with it an automatic place in the Champions League group stages.

A draw against the Foxes could well be enough to see them place behind Manchester United.

They will also be keen to conclude their temporary stay at Wembley Stadium with a victory. Spurs have only lost two games at the national stadium all season - to Chelsea and Manchester City - so the three points against Leicester would be the perfect farewell.

The East-Midlanders task is huge as they travel to the capital. Spurs have kept clean sheets in six out of their last seven league games on home soil. Despite their memorable 3-1 victory over Arsenal last time out, Claude Puel's men are still not in great form having only won five out of their last 20 games.

As a result, the pressure has cranked up on the Frenchman; but a victory this weekend could go a long way in keeping him in a job. If their last away game in the Premier League game is anything to go by, however, it could be an ugly afternoon. The Foxes were humbled 5-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their last trip.

Embed from Getty Images

Kane the main man for Tottenham

Former Leicester City forward Harry Kane will be keen to add to his frankly ridiculous record against the Foxes. In his last ten games against the East-Midlanders, he has had a hand in 13 goals, including 11 goals and two assists.

The 24-year old netted four times in a 6-1 victory at the King Power Stadium almost a year ago.

Kane, then, could be a key reason as to how Tottenham could extend their excellent record against the Foxes. The Londoners have a far better all-time record having won 53 games and only lost 35, with 21 draws.

There are slight positives for Puel's men however as they make the trip to Wembley. Having already notched a victory over Tottenham this season with a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium back in November 2017, they have the slight upper-hand. Goals that day came in the form of two blockbusters from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, with Kane notching a late consolation.

As a matter of fact, they have also only lost three out of their last 12 away games versus Spurs. If Leicester do claim the three points this weekend, it would be the first time that they have completed a league double of Tottenham since the 1998/99 season.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Both teams have lengthy injury lists for their final match of the season, meaning that their could be much-changed line-ups at Wembley.

The central midfield position looks the most vulnerable for the Foxes with the likes of Matty James, Wilfried N'didi and Daniel Amartey all ruled out. Shinji Okazaki, Robert Huth and Ben Chilwell are also restricted to watching briefs.

Danny Simpson, Aleksandar Dragović and Kasper Schmeichel will all be monitored so could make appearances. One man who won't be, however, will be Marc Albrighton who is still suspended for his red card against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Pochettino could welcome Kieran Trippier into the fold despite the defender being withdrawn mid-week with a knee injury.

Victor Wanyama, Serge Aurier and Mousa Dembele will all be subjected to late fitness tests. Whereas, Eric Dier is a slight doubt through illness. Finally, Harry Winks is restricted to the sidelines with an ankle injury

Predicted Line-Ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Sánchez, Davies; Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli; Son, Kane, Lamela.

Leicester City: Jakupović; Fuchs, Maguire, Morgan, Dragović; Diabate, Silva, Choudhury, Mahrez; Iheanacho, Vardy.