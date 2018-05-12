Swansea City vs Stoke City Preview: Swans' survival hopes out of their hands ahead of season finale

Swansea City host already relegated Stoke City on Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Stadium needing a miracle to remain the Premier League next season.

Swans need a miracle to escape relegation

The Swans go into the final game in need for everything to go their way after they lost on Tuesday evening at home to Southampton.

The result has left the Swans, three points from safety, with one game to go and now they need to win on Sunday and hope the Saints lose heavily at home to Manchester City.

Even a win for the Swans might not be enough though as they also need a nine goal swing in their match and Southampton's match but they need to hold onto some hope that it can happen as strange things do happen in football but it is unlikely.

Potters looking to salvage some pride after being relegated

The Potters will do all they can though to stop the Swans as they will want to end the season on a high after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed last weekend after their 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

The reason for Stoke's plight this season is due to the fact that they have failed to win a league game since January 20th when they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Stoke came from behind to defeat the Swans earlier in the season

Stoke will take heart from the fact that they defeated the Swans at home earlier in the season 2-1.

The swans took the lead in the game with a goal from Wilfried Bony but goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Biram Diouf sealed the three points for the Potters.

Team News

Swansea City

The Swans will once again be without three key players due to injury. Bony, Leroy Fer and Kyle Bartley will all miss the game due to injury.

It will be special game though for two players in the Swans squad as both Angel Rangel and Leon Britton will play their last games for the club.

Rangel is just leaving the club for a different challenge but Britton, on the other hand, is retiring from football at the end of this game so both players are due to get great receptions from the fans regardless of the result of the match.

Stoke City

Paul Lambert will also be without a number of players for the game for various reasons. Lee Grant, Konstantinos Stafylidis and Bruno Martins Indi will miss the game to due to injury.

Ibrahim Afellay will miss the game due to being suspended by the club, while Jesé Rodriguez will miss the game after the club gave him special leave to deal with some problems in his personal life.

The referee in charge for this game is Anthony Taylor.