Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Pre-match analysis: Spurs looking to sign off in style against Foxes

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign off their season at Wembley in style as they welcome Leicester City in the final game of the season.

Leicester did come out on top in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium back in November, when goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were enough to see off Spurs in a 2-1 victory.

What Wembley Curse

The big talking point Spurs had at the start of this season was how were they going to adapt to playing at Wembley. Many pundits predicted Spurs to finish outside the top four and even as low as 6th by some.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players need to be commended for a brilliant League campaign and a better performance in this season's Champions League.

Spurs secured Champions League football for next season on Wednesday night, when they won 1-0 against Newcastle United at Wembley and other results went in their favour.

After losing on the opening home fixture to Chelsea, Tottenham only lost another three games at Wembley all season in all competitions.

Those other three were: the FA Cup Semi-Final to Manchester United; West Ham United in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round; Juventus in the Champions League Last 16 and in the league to champions Manchester City.

To only lose one more league game at a stadium, where they had an apparent curse is quite an achievement. They have also scored 59 times in 27 matches at Wembley.

Harry Kane still in the hunt for the Golden Boot

Harry Kane is still three goals behind Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot but Kane is facing a side he loves to score lots of goals against.

Kane scored in the defeat earlier in the season. Last season, in the game Kane featured in, he scored four times at the King Power.

All in all, Kane has scored nine times in six Premier League appearances against the Foxes.

Will we see some Youth feature

Being the advocate for bringing through youth players that he is Pochettino may bring in some players who have performed well, to maybe start but more than likely pad out the bench.

Last season, Pochettino added Will Miller, Filip Lesniak and Samuel Shashoua to his matchday squads for the remaining fixtures.

There could be first-team introductions for players like Keanan Bennetts and even U18 starlet Reo Griffiths who has impressed greatly in the U18 Premier League this season, most recently dominating against Arsenal.

There are still several questions over certain players' futures at the club, which could give Pochettino the chance to use his bustling youth ranks to teach a few unruly players a lesson.

Claude Puel needs a win

A very convincing win over Arsenal in mid-week, would have taken some of the pressure off of Puel. That was the Foxes first win in five matches.

A run which has ended any hopes of the Foxes returning to Europe in the Europa League.

After having been unjustly sacked from his managerial role at Southampton last season, despite taking the Saints to an 8th placed finish.

Puel started this season on shaky ground only winning one of his opening five matches.

However, he did turn it around to give the Foxes a sniff at finishing in the Europa League spots, but the poor form ended that.

Maybe a final day win at Wembley will be enough to convince the Leicester board to give Puel another season at the helm.