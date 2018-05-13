Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth: Late Wilson strike concludes successful season for both sides

Callum Wilson scored an injury-time winner for Bournemouth as they came from behind against Burnley who were in party mode after already securing qualification for the Europa League.

Wood opens the scoring after excellent Pope saves

With only Brighton and Huddersfield taking on the Premier League with a lower squad value than these two sides in the 2017-18 campaign, many predicted both Burnley and Bournemouth to struggle this season. Yet thoughtful recruitment, passionate performances and organised units ensured that both teams exceeded expectations over the 38 matches.

That said, it took a substantial amount of time for either side to find their stride under the gleaming sun dominating Turf Moor. It was the visiting side who looked the most dangerous midway through the first half as Nick Pope made excellent saves from Lys Mousset and Charlie Daniels as he added to his England stock.

Yet Burnley had threatened with Jack Cork firing inches wide from Jeff Hendrick's pass, whilst Chris Wood was saved a great deal of embarrassment when the assistant referee flagged him offside after smashing a strike over from underneath the crossbar.

However, Burnley's top goalscorer found an element of luck before the break as Ashley Westwood's strike cannoned off the Kiwi for the game's opener and Wood's eleventh goal of the campaign.

Defoe makes the difference

The hosts should have doubled their advantage immediately after the interval. Wood and Hendrick combined but they would have preferred the opposite sequence as Hendrick failed to get the desired purchase on his strike from inside the box that ended up comfortable for Asmir Begovic.

Eddie Howe responded on the hour mark as he made three changes, introducing Dan Gosling, Jermain Defoe and Wilson who all made a positive impact for the visitors. The movement of Defoe occupied a Burnley defence that had previously endured a relatively comfortable afternoon as the veteran striker looked to put his name in the hat for a late England call.

Defoe was at the heart of the equaliser but it was a sublime effort from one of his colleagues that drew the Cherries level on 74 minutes. Pope made an excellent reaction save to keep out Defore but Joshua King picked up the loose ball before curling a sublime effort past the Burnley goalkeeper.

With the contest looking destined for a share of the spoils, Kevin Long lost his footing and allowed Defoe to take the ball towards goal. The diminutive striker opted to slide the ball across to Wilson who slotted home for a 93rd minute winner.

Young Clarets starlet Dwight McNeil came on the make a late debut but there was not enough time for Burnley to issue a response as they concluded a remarkable season with successive defeats.