Ederson signs new Manchester City contract

Ederson has concluded a fairytale debut Premier League season with a new contract, extending his stay with Champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian only made the move to Manchester from Benfica last summer, but it's been so beneficial for both parties that he's already been willing to put pen to paper on a two year extension to keep him at the Etihad until 2025.

A fantastic shot-stopper who's equally as good with his feet as with his hands, Ederson's unique style of goalkeeping has made him a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's record breaking City team.

The 'keeper played a crucial role in helping City to the title, one they won with a record points total of 100 after Gabriel Jesus' late winner against Southampton on Sunday.

Ederson will surely now be looking to add to his medal collection by helping City retain the Premier League, with next season's Champions League trophy also on his mind.

Ederson delighted

Speaking to City after signing his contract, the 24-year-old said that he was 'delighted' to extend his deal.

"It means the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans.

"I want to win everything we can! All of the competitions, but for me the Champions League is without a doubt a very special competition for us, and it is my dream to win it in Manchester City's shirt!"

Moving away from City, Ederson's next challenge is to convince Brazil boss Tite that he's done enough to dislodge Alisson Becker from his starting spot at next month's World Cup in Russia.