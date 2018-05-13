Moore unsure where future lies following relegation

West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore has claimed he is unsure where his services will take him following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Baggies coach, who came in as caretaker manager following the dismissal of Alan Pardew at the start of April, almost steered West Brom to Premier League safety following a string of impressive results that saw the side defeat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham as well as a draw against Liverpool, but despite these results Moore couldn’t beat the drop to the Championship.

It was going to be a difficult one for us

Speaking to the media following West Brom’s Premier League curtain call away to Crystal Palace that resulted in a 2-0 loss to the already relegated side, Moore said: “Any defeat you face is never good, but over the six games I have managed it was the first defeat. We came here looking to win the game even though we knew it was going to be a difficult one for us.

“Mentally from the result on Tuesday night, it was difficult for us to manage both games against strong opposition. It was easy to get the team fired up for this one as we were for the previous games, but once the first goal went in our confidence was shot.”

As well as praising his side for their performance, Moore took time to praise all the members of staff at West Brom and thanked them for their efforts that saw the Baggies nearly pull of the greatest of Premier League escapes.

It is important the club comes together

But even after such a great run of form, Moore was still tip-toeing around questions about his future. Moore said: “It is important that in the summer the club comes together as a football club and start implementing the right plans and procedures, as well as people and players that are right for West Brom.

“The club as a whole will start to do this process. For me to come in on my position now will be as someone who focuses on the game.”