Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City player ratings: Spurs play out a thriller on the final day

Tottenham Hotspur secured a third consecutive top-three finish in the Premier League with a thriller against Leicester City at Wembley.

Spurs fell behind twice on the final day but battled back strongly to win 5-4.

Here are your final player ratings of the 17/18 season.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Hugo Lloris (8) - Lloris proved today why he should remain Tottenham's no.1 with the performance against Leicester. It might be said, how can you give a goalkeeper who conceded four an eight but Lloris did save Spurs' skin on multiple occasions. Lloris was unfortunate with all the goals, as they were all unstoppable in their own way.

Kyle Walker-Peters (7) - A superb performance from the youngster but conceding four and the fact that Demerai Gray had a lot of joy at him is the reason he can only get a seven. Set up two of Spurs' goals today and was incredible going forward. As previously mentioned he was more suspect defensively. Walker-Peters was at fault as his poor communication allowed Jamie Vardy a free header for the first goal.

Eric Dier (6) - A last-minute change of position for Eric Dier, after Jan Vertonghen had to withdraw from the squad with injury. Did not really, do anything specifically wrong in the game, except did not close down Kelechi Iheanacho which could have prevented a goal but all in all a competent performance given the late change.

Toby Alderweireld (6) - Back in the side and did look rusty at times. His range of passing was in full effect in the game and gave the fullbacks a lot of freedom with this range of passing. It will be interesting to see if this is Alderweireld's final appearance in a Spurs shirt on not.

Danny Rose (7) - Similar to Kyle Walker-Peters, who was good going forward than he was at the back. Definitely, gave Gareth Southgate, food for thought for his World Cup squad on Wednesday, as his performance was up there as his best performances this season.

Lamela the best of the midfield

Moussa Sissoko (6) - After an excellent performance on Wednesday night against Newcastle United, Moussa Sissoko was rewarded with another start. Back to normal service, as Sissoko produced an average performance. Neither spectacular nor did he do anything particularly wrong.

Victor Wanyama (6) - A late addition to the squad, as Vertonghen pulled out through injury. Has looked a shadow of the player he was last season and was at fault for Leicester's second when he gave away possession cheaply at the top of the box. Needs a strong pre-season to get him back to his best, he has no World Cup to focus on, so has no excuse not to be sharp come August.

Erik Lamela (8) - The man of the moment in the game but his game was definitely, one of two halves. In the first half, Lamela struggled to really get into the game and looked like he was destined to be taken off. The Argentine came out for the second half and turned into the ultimate poacher. Drifted into more of a central role in the second half and was rewarded with two goals and the shot that came off Christian Fuchs, so he had a hand in three goals.

Christian Eriksen (7) - A metronome in that Spurs midfield but will be disappointed not to contribute to any of the five goals in the way of assists or goals. Kept Spurs ticking over and was spraying balls out left and right to get attacks going. It was great to see him awarded as the Junior One Hotspur POTY at the end of the game for what has been a fantastic season.

Forwards

Lucas Moura (8) - Erik Lamela and Harry Kane, might get all the plaudits for Spurs' attacking play but it was Lucas who created it all for those players to score. Set up two of the goals and sprayed the ball out to Walker-Peters to set up Lamela. His pace and tenacity, frightened that Leicester defence all afternoon.

It will be interesting to see if Lucas will make it to Brazil's World Cup squad or not but hopefully we will see a lot more of the winger next season.

Harry Kane (8) - The match winner on what was an incredible final game of the season at Wembley. Kane made it 30 Premier League goals for the season, which is his best haul to date and he became the first Spurs player since Clive Allen to score 40 goals in a single season in all competitions.

On a day where attacking was king, Kane took his two goals with his usual class and will be looking to take a good final day into the World Cup for England.