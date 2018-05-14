Division 1 Féminine Week 20 Review: OL crowned champions once again

Olynpique Lyonnais produced a title-winning performance this weekend to reclaim the Division 1 Féminine while Olympique de Marseille succumbed to the drop and will be playing in the Division 2 Féminine next season.

OL 7 - 0 OM

OL continue to set the benchmark for women's football in France | Source: olweb.fr

In a game that OM needed to somehow eek out a result, they were powerless against OL who stamped their authority on the league with a 7-0 win this weekend.

Griedge Mbock-Bathy kicked things off in the sixth minute when she got on the end of Kadeisha Buchanan's cross after OM had failed to clear their lines properly after a corner kick. The home side did not find the back of the net in the first half again but after the break, there was no stopping the top team in France.

Ada Hegerberg who is well on her way to another fantastic goal-scoring season, made it two in the 59th minute when she nodded home from close range Amel Majri's cross.

OL's third of the day came in the 65th minute when Amandine Henry cut the ball back to Kheira Hamraoui who volleyed home into the near corner from near the top of the box.

Henry then got in the act herself when she headed home Camille Abily's cross in the 72nd minute and then Mbock-Bathy got her second from another corner two minutes later. Hegerberg then added her 30th goal of the season in the 77th minute and Henry got her brace late in the game.

Going into the match, most would have bet against OM getting a result here even with their current circumstances and that proved to be the case as OL gave them no chance to recover, particularly in the second half.

After this defeat, OM are now officially relegated and considering how well they performed last season, this is a sad ending for a club that promised more at the beginning of this season. OL now have a UEFA Women's Champions League final and a Coupe de France Féminine final to look forward to.

They can now afford to rotate players in the coming weeks after securing the title this weekend and thus have their big players ready to go as they look to complete the treble.

Bordeaux 0 - 1 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain were made to work for their result against FC Girondins de Bordeaux but they managed to get the three points they needed as they look to return to Champions League football next season.

The only goal of the match came in the 24th minute when Marie-Antoinette Katoto got forward before finding Jennifer Hermoso inside the box. The Spaniard finished well and gave PSG the lead that they held on to for the rest of the game.

Bordeaux can count themselves highly unfortunate as they gave a good account of themselves against the second-best team in the division.

Although they are quite a distance away from the relegation zone, a string of four draws in a row before this loss leaves them needing at least two more points from their remaining fixtures to guarantee their safety in the top division.

PSG on the other hand will use this result as another opportunity to put more distance between themselves and Montpellier HSC.

With the title gone, PSG need to secure continental football once again and are not quite there yet.

Montpellier 1 - 0 Soyaux

Montpellier had to battle for the three points this weekend | Source: mhscfoot.com

Valerie Gauvin was the hero of the day for Montpellier as they needed her 82nd-minute strike to to keep within touching distance of PSG in the second and final Champions League spot. Gauvin capitalised on some poor defending by ASJ Soyaux late in the game and used her inside foot to slot the ball home.

Soyaux had managed to keep Montpellier at bay until that moment and they will be disappointed with their momentary lapse of concentration that sees them drop points this weekend.

Soyaux are only three points away from the relegation zone and will have to use their remaining fixtures to pick up enough points to secure their safety for another season.

Montpellier remain in third and are now five points away from PSG.

With so few games left to play, the home side this weekend will need favours from other teams to stall PSG while still win their remaining games if they want to regain continental football next season.

Rodez 3 - 1 Fleury 91

In what could end up deciding the fate of the two teams in the top division, Rodez AF found the necessary goals to defeat Fleury 91. Flavie Lemaitre got her team going in the 29th minute as she raced on to a long ball and won her battle against her defender to score.

Russian international Ekaterina Tyryshkina made it two for Rodez in the 43rd minute as she unleashed a rocket from outside of the box to put Rodez up by two.

Former OL player Claire Lavogez put Fleury back into the game with a goal in the 53rd minute but substitute Navy De Sousa was on the end of a great counter by Rodez to get the win for the home side in the 89th minute.

The win allowed Rodez to leapfrog Fleury into tenth and give themselves a fighting chance to stay in the division for another season. Both Rodez and Fleury have two more matches to go and they will know that each point will count as the season draws to a close.

Guingamp 0 - 1 Albi

In another match where the winner gave themselves some breathing room from the drop, Milica Mijatović 's 58th-minute goal was enough to grant ASPTT Albi a big away win against EA Guingamp.

Mijatović was on hand to capitalise on a cross from her teammate early in the second half and she finished well into the bottom corner to give Albi the lead, and ultimately, the win.

Albi now sit in seventh, two points away from the last spot in the relegation zone, while Guingamp are in ninth with only one point keeping them out of the drop zone. Again, both teams know that at this stage every point is vital and they will look to gain as many as they can to keep themselves in the first division next season.

Paris 2 - 1 Lille

Paris FC picked up their seventh win of the season thanks to goals by Marina Makanza and Léa Declercq.

Makanze scored the opening goal in the 12th minute after a beautiful one-two with Gaëtane Thiney and Declercq made it two in the 29th minute after Thiney slotted her through on goal.

Jan Coryn, one of Lille OSC 's standout players this season, pulled Lille back within one in the 30th minute but unfortunately for the away side, they could not find the second goal that would give them at least a point out of this matchup.

Paris sit comfortably in fourth and will probably finish the season there while Lille still have some work to do to keep themselves out of the relegation zone.

The away side in this matchup sit in eighth and are only two points away from Fleury with very little time left in the season.