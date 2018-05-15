Live Stream Score Commentary of Championship Play-Off Semi-Final between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough

We'll have some team news coming your way in the next five minutes or so...

Each side is looking to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, both having suffered Premier League relegation in the 2015-16 season. They've met four times now this season in total, Villa winning away in the league whilst Boro won a Carabao Cup tie at Villa Park in September. The league game at Villa was drawn.

Boro boss Pulis know that there's a tricky challenge facing his side tonight, but isn't refusing to give up hope of making a comeback: “Villa are in the ascendency in the tie, we’ve got to go to Villa Park in front of a full house so that gives them the advantage. There’s still 90 minutes to play and anything can happen," he said.

The two teams will be competing for a chance to play Fulham in the final at Wembley after the Cottagers overturned a first leg deficit to beat Derby County 2-1 on aggregate, winning 2-0 at home on Monday evening. Teenage starlet Ryan Sessegnon was again on the scoresheet.

It's Villa who hold the advantage after a 1-0 away win in the first leg, Mile Jedinak's header enough for Steve Bruce's side to bring a slender lead back to Villa Park. Boro winger Adama Traoré was shackled particularly well by a Villa side determined not to let those in red past them. Manager Tony Pulis isn't giving up on Traore ahead of the second leg, saying: “I think there were times today when Adama had good patches, he’s a terrific player he’s a fantastic talent and on his day he can win things. It’s still all to play for on Tuesday.”

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. I'm Sam Straw and I'll be taking you through proceedings as the two teams battle it out for a place at Wembley.