Europa League Final Preview: Marseille vs Atletico Madrid - Who will write their name in the history books?

Marseille will take on Atletico Madrid at the Stade Gerland in Lyon in the UEFA Europa League final.

Marseille reached the final thanks to an extra time winner from defender Rolando, to squeeze past Red Bull Salzburg, 3-2 on aggregate. Atletico Madrid had former Chelsea striker Diego Costa to thank for getting them to their third Europa League final, as the Spainard scored the decisive winner in first half stoppage time against Arsenal.

The Rudi Garcia revolution

Back in September when Rudi Garcia's side took on Konyaspor in their first Europa League game, only 8,649 fans were in attendance at the Stade Velodrome. Fans were upset at the lack of investment from the owners and how stubborn Garcia was to changing his tactics.

Marseille in the summer had signed seasoned professionals like Adil Rami, Luiz Gustavo and former Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou. Fans were upset at this as they were seeing the level of players that PSG were signing compared to them.

Garcia has changed his tactics from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, which has benefited former Premier League stars Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin. Thauvin has enjoyed a fantastic in Ligue 1 scoring 26 goals and has supplied 17 assists to his team mates.

Payet has called on his team mates to write their names in the history books saying: "Those who won the Champions League in 1993 are still heroes because nobody else has done it since.

"We know how tough it is. Of course, that is an added source of motivation, and if we do win the final, our names will be written into the club's history books forever."

Atletico look to win their third Europa League in nine years

Atletico Madrid are bidding to win their third Europa League in nine years. This will also be their fifth European final in that time, two Champions League final losses to rivals Real Madrid the blemishes.

Atletico have already secured their space in next season's Champions League by finishing 2nd in La Liga but Atletico will be looking to win their first trophy in 4 years, the last being the La Liga title.

Diego Simeone will be looking to win his second Europa League trophy but will have to look on from the stands as he is still serving his touch line ban. His assistant German Burgos will be taking charge of the side.

Simeone had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "It was the same thing against Arsenal, when German was in charge of the side"

"I feel sad at not being there, but we have known each other for a lifetime and we understand football in the same way. I have confidence in him being in charge."

Team News

Filipe Luis, who was expected to miss the final, has been named in the squad, Luis Hernandez may be given the start if Luis is not fit enough.

Payet should be fit to start as he missed the weekend's game with a muscular injury. Bouna Sarr has an issue with his shoulder so may not be fit in time.

Predicted Line-ups

Marseille (4-2-3-1)

Mandanda, Sakai, Sertic, Kamara, Amavi, Lopez, Sanson , Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos, Germain

Atletico Madrid (4-1-2-1-2)

Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Gimenez, Hernandez, Thomas, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Griezmann, Costa