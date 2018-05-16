Chris Hughton pens a new three-year deal with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has signed a new three-year deal at the club which will now take his stay with The Seagulls up to 2021.

The difference Hughton has made since he has joined

Hughton joined Brighton back on New Year's Eve 2014, with The Seagulls just above the relegation places in the Championship. He managed to save Brighton from relegation that season.

The following season he guided Albion to The Championship Play-off semi-finals and finished third in the league only to miss out by three goals on automatic promotion.

Then last season he managed to get The Seagulls up at the second time of trying, through gaining automatic promotion and only being denied the title on the final day of the season due to a Jack Grealish goal away at Aston Villa.

This season was their first in the top flight for 34 years and Hughton managed to guide them to safety, finishing 15th and seven points above the relegation zone.

To cap off a great season, The Seagulls even managed to beat two of the six in Arsenal and Manchester United at home.

The contract extension is the least Hughton deserves for the turnaround he made to the club in just over four years.

Tony Bloom's thoughts

Chairman Tony Bloom gave his thoughts on Hughton: "Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him.

“Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month."

Bloom concluded: “Chris’s diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract and on behalf of everyone at the Albion I’d like to thank him for a wonderful season.”

Hughton delighted to extend his stay

Hughton then also spoke about his feelings on the new deal: "I’m delighted to have extended my time with the club, and I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we’ve had in achieving our aims.

“The set-up in terms of the training ground and excellent facilities, and the professionalism of all the staff across the club gives us a platform and creates an excellent environment for us to work on a daily basis - and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their efforts this season.

The boss concluded by stating: “Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress - but once we’ve had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018/19.”