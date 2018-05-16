Huddersfield Town Player Ratings: Pritchard standout in Arsenal defeat

The only goal of the game didn’t seem to dampen the mood of the Town fans who this week witnessed their side regain Premier League status with a midweek draw against last year's champions Chelsea.

Huddersfield were well in the game and may have possibly deserved at least a point from the final Premier League fixture of the season.

Defence

Jonas Lossl (8): The Danish keeper made a couple of decent saves throughout that kept the Terriers in the game. Despite his efforts, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang finished well on the break to which very few keepers would've prevented the goal.

Terence Kongolo (7): In what could be his last match in a Huddersfield shirt, the Dutchman was solid alongside Schindler and 'Zanka'. Throughout his time at Huddersfield Kongolo has important for David Wagner, especially with his versatility within the defence.

After his performances since joining on-loan from Monaco in January, Kongolo or a very similar player will be on the shortlist of Wagner's signings.

Christopher Schindler (7): Has been a rock at the back and to no surprise had another good game against a very good Arsenal attack. Will be disappointed to have conceded but against a very attacking Arsenal side, many would've predicted more than just the one before the game.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen (8): Has been a standout player all season for Town and yet again put on another inspiring performance. His partnership with Schindler grows stronger every game.

A partnership David Wagner will likely want to keep the same throughout the upcoming seasons if possible.

Florent Hadergjonaj (7): Playing wide right, the Swiss put in several nice deliveries into the box and made a couple of decent tackles and interceptions. Haderjonag was able to get up and down the pitch continuously as was barely tracked, often giving him time on the ball.

Chris Lowe (7): Did well against a very quick and strong Arsenal attack, worked well up and down the left-hand side with a similar role to Haderjonag. Also similar, Lowe was often found with time on the ball and was a threat to the Arsenal defence on a few occasions.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town tries to beat Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal at John Smith's Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) tion

Midfield

Aaron Mooy (8): The Australian maestro found his form in the last few games and his talent shone as he was excellent going forward and in defence.

Mooy has been key to Huddersfield's survival this year with his passing and technical ability, and his performances could soon warrant a recall to Manchester City.

Jonathon Hogg (7): Once again formed a strong midfield partnership with Mooy. Intercepted and broke up attacks well and surprisingly found himself further up the pitch than usual at times.

Hogg has been important all season for the Terriers, one of the many fan favourites within the club and his place in the starting XI all but confirmed for every game of the season.

Alex Pritchard (9): Was the heart and soul of all of Town's attacks and caused all sorts of problems for the Arsenal defence, an obvious Man of the Match. All his performance lacked was a goal or an assist. A player that has truly warranted his transfer fee after signing in January from Norwich City.

Forward

Tom Ince (7): Looked lively for Town, mainly in first-half but couldn’t seem to find the end product on his chances. A regular occurrence for Ince this season has shown glimpses of real quality but the end product hasn't been there.

Steve Mounie (8): Ran well all game and held and linked up play. Huddersfield's top scorer this season with 9 goals, not the best or worst for a club that has just survived relegation, however, a new forward or two is likely to be on Wagner's mind in this upcoming summer transfer window.

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre (6): Came on for Tom Ince in the 61st minute and played well for the time he was on the pitch. Having provided the Terriers with 6 goals this season, the Belgian will hope to add more goals to his tally next season.

Phillip Billing (N/A): Replaced Steve Mounie in the 79th minute but after only playing 11 minutes doesn’t hail a rating.

Dean Whitehead (N/A): Whitehead replaced Jonathon Hogg in the 87th minute. The midfielder is due to retire now and got the send-off he deserved from the well-supported home crowd.