Huddersfield Town Chris Lowe reflects on defeat to Arsenal

Huddersfield Town left back Chris Löwe spoke to the press after the Terriers defeat to Arsenal on the final day of the first ever Premier League season for the club. The German talked about the feeling of playing in a game where nothing counted for either side.

The fans were in party mood having seen the Terriers secure their Premier League survival over a previous couple of games.

Holding the champions to a 0-0 draw at the Ethiad and then drawing with Chelsea was enough to guarantee a second season for the Yorkshire Club.

The German said "It was a strange game because Arsenal played for nothing, and we didn't have anything to play for.

“I thought we tried everything to not lose the game, we were unlucky in the first half when they just had one chance to score.

"It was enjoyable to play in a Premier League game without pressure because usually, it has pressure on it. This was probably the one and only game without pressure.

"In the end, we are just happy that we are staying up and we are having another year of Premier League football"

The left back was full of praise for the Huddersfield Town fans, paying tribute to them by saying: Home and away, they have helped us a lot throughout the whole season.

“And it was important that they stuck with us through the whole season."

With wild celebrations continuing at the John Smith Stadium after survival was secured, and in what was the Gunners manager Arsene Wenger last match in charge, the Terriers came close to spoiling the last day for Wenger.

Both Tom Ince and Aaron Mooy came so close to scoring, with Mooy being the closest as he hit the crossbar. Although Huddersfield Town lost the match, no one in the crowd cared. Survival had been the most important thing on their minds.

"It's the togetherness we have"

On the survival and being underdogs to stay up and defying the odds, and proving the pundits wrong, Löwe said.

"We did it. If you just see the stats and the players and it's obvious we aren't the favourites to stay up, and last year it was the same thing,” he said.

“We have a really strong dressing room and a good manager and good backroom staff. It doesn't matter how the results go, it's the togetherness we have and that's what makes us strong."