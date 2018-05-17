Huddersfield Town battling with Newcastle United and Everton to sign Donis Avdijaj

Huddersfield Town are known to track players they are interested in and do their business early in the transfer windows.

The summer window opened on Thursday and the Terriers are reportedly interested in Schalke 04 forward Donis Avdijaj.

The Kosovan national is only 21 and has spent the last season on loan with Roda JC, the German-born forward came through the Schalke academy and was tipped as the next big thing.

Avdijaj is an attacking midfielder has not made his mark with the German club and was not getting first-team football.

Whilst on loan with Roda JC, the Kosovan has only made eleven appearances and scored three goals.

Touted to follow in the footsteps of Mezuit Ozil, Max Meyer & Julian Draxler into the Schalke first team many Premier League teams including Liverpool had been tracking him.

Competition to sign

A promising youth career and an 18-month loan spell with Sturm Graz in Austria fizzled as the midfielder was unable to progress once out of his teens.

His parent club will be keen to cash in on Avdijaj during the summer transfer window, as the youngster only has one year left on the current contract.

With a reported price of around £2.5 million, this will be of interest to the Terriers as this is well within the budget they prefer spending on players.

Huddersfield are not the only team eyeing up the Kosovan however, and Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Everton are also rumoured to be interested, however, the latter are currently managerless which could bring it down to a straight fight between the Terriers and the Magpies for his signature.

With David Wagner always ready to start early, and Rafa Benitez facing uncertainty at Newcastle, where Mike Ashley is looking to sell the club but has put a high price tag that could put buyers off.

It could well be the Terriers who have the advantage and bring in the attacking midfielder to add to their squad for the second season in the Premier League.