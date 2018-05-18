Aaron Ramsey wins 2017/18 Arsenal Player of the Season

In a poll voted for by fans, Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has won the club's Player of the Season for a second time.

The Gunners 2017/18 campaign was an extremely disappointing one but Ramsey was a small shining light. The 27-year-old last won the award after a terrific 2013/14 season.

Mesut Ozil finished third in the club's online poll to determine their best player this season, whilst Nacho Monreal finished second after a very consistent term in which he scored six goals from defence.

Best player

There weren't many stand out performers for Arsenal this season, and the fact a player who played just 30 times this campaign won their player of the season award shows how poor the Gunners were in 2017/18.

However despite injury, Ramsey was still Arsenal's best player this season by quite a considerable amount. The Welshman is now hitting the prime of his career and his mature performance this term showed that.

He established himself as one of the club's key players this season, backing up the potential fans and pundits alike have been seeing from Ramsey in the past couple of seasons. He scored 11 goals, the most he's notched since 2013/14 whilst also setting up nine goals for his teammates.

Ramsey's brilliant season was also capped off by winning the club's goal of the season award. The strike was a sensational one, as he leapt in the air inside the penalty area, before delicately lofting the ball over Igor Akinfeev as the Gunners beat CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.

Ramsey was particularly good in Europe, also scoring against AC Milan in the San Siro. Another highlight for the midfielder was scoring a first career hat-trick against Everton in February.

Uncertain future despite captain talk

As well as Arsenal's ongoing search for a new manager following Arsene Wenger's departure, the Gunners will be looking for a new captain.

Per Mertesacker has retired and therefore there is a vacancy for the captain's position. Laurent Koscielny is currently vice-captain but remains out until December at the very least.

Ramsey, therefore, remains a viable candidate to become the new skipper and was even given the armband in Arsenal's final game of the season as they beat Huddersfield 1-0.

However, his future at the club does appear to be in doubt with just a year remaining on his current contract.

It is essential Arsenal tie him down, but with only a reported £50m to spend this summer they may want to cash in on one of their best players, especially if he is unwilling to sign a new deal.

Arsenal will be keen to avoid a similar situation to the Alexis Sanchez saga and there isn't going to be a lack of suitors for Ramsey's potential signature.